F1 Pre-season Test: Bottas ‘finding the limits’ after wall impact

28 February 2017
Valtteri Bottas completes more laps in four hours than all-but-two drivers managed over eight... despite an impact with the wall.
RESULTS: F1 Pre-season testing results [Tuesday Final]

Valtteri Bottas shrugged off his wild spin and strike against the wall on the second day of F1 testing at the Circuit de Catalunya as he broke 100 laps in just one afternoon of running in the Mercedes W08.

Taking over from Lewis Hamilton to conduct the team's afternoon mileage, Bottas got straight to work on a race simulation as he piled on the laps.

Over the course of four hours he notched up a mammoth 102 laps – more than all but two other drivers completed in eight hours. In all, Mercedes has already completed 320 laps in two days, the equivalent of almost five Spanish Grand Prix races.

“I think it was another good test day for the team. We did so many laps again and completed all the runs that we had planned to do.

“I worked on race simulations this afternoon. It was quite tricky with the windy conditions but I'm sure that we can learn a lot from the data.”

Bottas' progress wasn't even slowed by a wild off at turn nine when the rear snapped away and spun him into the inside wall, striking flat on the right-rear tyre. Blaming the wind, Bottas pitted but continued on without interruption.

“I had a small off but it wasn't anything serious. I lost the rear end with a gust of tail wind that was quite sudden. This is testing - you need to find the limits.

“It's interesting to learn more about the new car - not just for me personally, but for us as a team. All the set-up work we've done has been very valuable. Two more days to go - I'm looking forward to it.”

27.02.2017 - Valtteri Bottas (FIN) Mercedes AMG F1 W08
27.02.2017 - Valtteri Bottas (FIN) Mercedes AMG F1 W08
