Honda ‘won’t reuse’ troublesome PU after more woes

Honda F1 boss Yusuke Hasegawa has confirmed the troublesome power unit that necessitated two engine changes in just two days will not be used again for this test after suffering ongoing technical issues.A day after Fernando Alonso hit problems from the start of the first test of the F1 pre-season – limiting him to an eventual 29 laps -, more issues struck Stoffel Vandoorne when he took over in the MCL32.Forcing the team to conduct its second power unit change in as many days, with Honda uncertain as to the cause of the persistent problems being suffered by the engine, Hasegawa says it won't be used again as it works on investigating.“After completing 29 laps, we lost power to the PU. Our priority was to minimise the loss of track time and continue with our testing programme, so we took the decision to change it. We know we had a mechanical issue and we will not be reusing the power unit for this test, but we'll have to investigate fully to identify the cause.“Stoffel was back out on track by late afternoon and we were able to recover our schedule. Of course, it was disappointing to encounter further problems today, but tonight we'll carry on our hard work to make further progress for Fernando's session tomorrow.”Though Vandoorne made it back out on track to complete 40 laps in total, McLaren has now only completed 69 laps – little more than the distance of a Spanish Grand Prix - in two days compared to Mercedes which has managed a mammoth 320 laps.Despite this, Eric Boullier remains confident McLaren can overcome the niggles, which have dogged it since re-establishing its Honda collaboration in 2015.“It's a shame we weren't able to maximise the track time today due to the issue with the power unit, but it was encouraging once again that the team pulled together to replace the PU quickly in order to enable us to return to the track at the end of the afternoon session.“When you design a new car and power unit under new regulations, it's possible that there will be issues that arise that you cannot foresee in pre-season development. Of course, it's unfortunate, but the important thing is that we learn from them, and there is already a lot of hard work going on behind the scenes by Honda to identify the issues and rectify them as soon as possible.“Testing is just that: the prove-out of new components prior to the start of the season. We'll continue with our planned test programme tomorrow with Fernando, and keep pushing to make the most of the day's running.”