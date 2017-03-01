F1 »

F1 Test Barcelona: No race programme for Antonio Giovinazzi in 2017

1 March 2017
Antonio Giovinazzi reveals there are no plans to race in 2017 after being picked up by Ferrari as its new test driver.
GP2 Series runner-up Antonio Giovinazzi has confirmed he will not conduct a racing programme in 2017, instead focusing on his duties as Ferrari's reserve driver in Formula 1.

Giovinazzi finished second to Red Bull junior Pierre Gasly in his debut GP2 season last year, claiming five race wins for Prema Racing.

The Italian's efforts were enough to secure a role with Ferrari for 2017, supporting race drivers Sebastian Vettel and Kimi Raikkonen as reserve driver.

Giovinazzi tested a GP2 car for Arden at last year's post-season test in Abu Dhabi, but confirmed on Tuesday that he would not be racing full-time this year.

“No, not really,” Giovinazzi said when asked if he would have a race programme in 2017. “For now I am third driver, I will do a lot in the simulator. I will follow the race weekend in F1, and then we'll see what happens.”

Giovinazzi was drafted in by Sauber to replace the injured Pascal Wehrlein for the first pre-season F1 test in Barcelona this week, enjoying his first run with the team on Tuesday.

Despite having his morning running limited by an engine issue, Giovinazzi completed 67 laps behind the wheel of the Sauber C36, and was in a thankful mood after the session.

“Really special day, first time in an F1 official test is a big thing for me,” Giovinazzi said. “Last year I was in GP2, and to have this opportunity is great for me. I just need to work really hard. Of course I need to say thanks to Ferrari for giving me this opportunity and to Sauber F1 Team.

“It's really special for me to be here and important as well. To be in the car is something really important for a driver.”

