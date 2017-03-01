No regrets as Rosberg surveys new-look F1 as champion

F1 »

Nico Rosberg says the F1 drivers will need to be 'gladiators' in 2017 as he made his first paddock appearance since retiring at F1 champion.
Nico Rosberg has excitedly branded the new-for-2017 F1 cars as 'absolute monsters' as he made his first appearance in the F1 paddock since retiring as world champion, saying the drivers will need to be 'gladiatorial' behind the wheel to handle them.

After 11 years of racing in F1, Rosberg clinched the 2016 Formula 1 world title in a final round showdown against Lewis Hamilton, before promptly shocking the sport by retiring days later.

Coming as F1 heralds the start of a new era with revised technical regulations designed to make the cars more aggressive to look at, harder to drive and faster over a lap, Rosberg got a closer look at the Mercedes W08 in action as he visited the paddock for day three of pre-season testing.

With the cars receiving a broadly positive reaction from fans, Rosberg was impressed by what he found as he watched his successor Valtteri Bottas notch up the laps prior to handing over to Hamilton.

“It is such an awesome hype at the moment, so that is really exciting,” he said. “So it is great to be here and see it first-hand. These cars are absolutely monsters. That is how it should be, definitely, so I think they have gone in the right direction.

“The drivers are going to be proper…they are going to be gladiators out there. The cars are going to take them to their physical limits. We might even see drivers losing race wins because of just being physically knackered, and that is the direction the sport should be in. so it is all good.”

Asked whether he 'regrets' his decision to leave F1 as the new generation cars came into service, Rosberg played down the notion of second thoughts.

“No. Not all. I am very happy with the way things have gone and I am looking forward to the future. I don't have any idea at the moment. I'm still exploring a lot of exciting opportunities, and I am enjoying the moment. I am going to take my time to find new directions.”

