Ocon: I thought the cars were going to be quicker…

1 March 2017
Esteban Ocon says he initially expected the 2017 F1 cars to be quicker out of the blocks on his debut testing day.
Esteban Ocon says he initially expected the 2017 F1 cars to be quicker out of the blocks on his debut testing day but feels the Force India VJM10 will match his targets by the time he arrives at the season opener in Australia.

The Force India driver ended his first day testing the VJM10 with 86 laps notched up and a best time of 1m 22.509s despite an oil leak midway through the morning session which temporarily suspended his running.

Having been almost 1.5 seconds off pacesetter Kimi Raikkonen in the Ferrari on Tuesday, Ocon says he expects Force India to find vast gains in lap time by the end of pre-season testing in Spain.

“I thought it was going to be quicker than that but it's only testing, it's only the second day of testing,” Ocon said. “There will be more to come. For sure in qualifying in Melbourne it's going to be totally different.

“It feels like a good car, there's a massive step from last year. High speed corners are much quicker, low speed corners are a big gain as well. From a team point of view I think we are happy.

“We had a system oil leak, so that was the issue, but at the end we managed to put good laps together in the afternoon, which was great, and we covered most of our program.”

Ocon doesn't return to testing duty for Force India until the final day of the opening test, when he shares the day with Sergio Perez, as the team's development driver Alfonso Celis Jr is handed the third day in the VJM10.

Motorsport News in 30 seconds - 27th February 2017 por Crash_net
by Haydn Cobb

