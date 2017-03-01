End of the road for Manor as F1 entry withdrawn

F1 »

1 March 2017
Any last hopes of keeping Manor Racing on the F1 grid for the 2017 world championship have been dashed as it prepares to withdraw its entry.
Any last hopes of keeping Manor Racing on the F1 grid for the 2017 world championship have been dashed after it was missing from the official 2017 entry list.

The official F1 2017 world championship entry list was published as pre-season testing continued in Spain, with - as expected - no inclusion of Manor Racing, who folded last month after its parent company Just Racing Services Ltd fell into administration in January.

The team had been hoping for a new buyer to come in and aimed to return to the F1 grid in Australia despite missing all of pre-season testing, but owner Stephen Fitzpatrick will withdraw Manor's entry from F1 which will become confirmed when the official entry list is published in the coming days.

Reports emerged two weeks ago that a potential rescue deal was tabled by former driver and race promoter Tavo Hellmund but negotiations failed to materialise on a package.

The remainder of the entry list revealed no other surprises, though Toro Rosso's engine name remains TBC. It is believed to be chasing a branding deal similar to Red Bull, which call its Renault power unit TAG-Heuer.

Motorsport News in 30 seconds - 27th February 2017 por Crash_net

