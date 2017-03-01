Marko: Red Bull to be ‘very near’ to Mercedes by mid-season

Red Bull motorsport advisor Helmut Marko expects his squad to catch Mercedes in terms of performance and race pace by the middle of the 2017 season having assessed the initial showing from the top teams at pre-season testing.Despite a couple of teething issues with the new Renault power unit on the opening day of pre-season testing, Red Bull has enjoyed relatively faultless running and undertaken its own programme which hasn't seen the team chase outright lap times compared to Mercedes and Ferrari.Marko is adamant Mercedes remain favourites for the 2017 F1 world titles but has been given encouragement from Renault's gains with its TAG-Heuer branded engines compared to last year."Of course Mercedes is still the favourite," Marko told. "They have the fastest engine, they have the best drivability. Renault is catching up. How much? We will see when we come to Melbourne but we are positive that we could come very near to them mid-season or so.“The Ferrari looks strong. But I think it should be a fight between Mercedes, Ferrari and us. How close we are and the rest? We will see during the season."Marko has also been impressed by the new-look F1 cars since the introduction of the new technical regulations plus the wider and fatter Pirelli tyres but has reserved his judgement on how it will impact overtaking until the opening race of the season."The car looks much better, more aggressive, more sexy,” he said. “What I have seen in the fast corners, the cornering speed is amazing so I'm sure we will see much faster lap times. Overtaking I'm not so sure, they are braking so late it will be difficult. Let's see when people are running with the same amount of weight and with full horsepower.”