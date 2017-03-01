Grosjean confirms Haas still suffering from brake issues

Romain Grosjean has confirmed that Haas is still working to get on top of its brake problems from 2016 after getting his first extended run in its new Formula 1 car on Wednesday.Grosjean led the Haas' charge through its maiden F1 season last year, scoring all 29 of its points and recording a best finish of fifth in the Bahrain Grand Prix.The Frenchman was left frustrated through the second half of the campaign as points proved hard to come by, with a recurring brake problem harming the team's chances of adding to its haul on a regular basis.Following his first appearance in the Haas VF-17 for pre-season testing in Barcelona, Grosjean reported that brake problems remained on the new car, and that he hoped it could be resolved 'early in the year'.“Right now we are not 100 per cent happy with the braking still,” Grosjean explained. “But we are going to work around and hopefully find some solutions early in the year.”Issues during the morning limited Grosjean's running, but he was pleased to get a few laps under his belt and get a feel for the car.“There were a few things that held us back in the garage so we need to work and get better in the future,” Grosjean said. “But I got the first few laps in the car and learned to drive it a little bit.”One positive for Grosjean was the feel of the new 2017-style cars, which are multiple seconds per lap faster than their predecessors following an overhaul of the technical regulations.“I think the last generation of cars were not very fun to drive, and now we are back to Formula 1,” the ex-Lotus driver said.“It feels pretty good. High speed [corners] are going to be interesting this year, much more than it was in the past. I think some of the circuits are going to be more exciting. I'm looking forward to doing more.”