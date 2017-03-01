Ricciardo doesn’t expect Red Bull to match Mercedes miles

Daniel Ricciardo says Red Bull isn't chasing the total mileage Mercedes has produced but is confident his team is getting closer to a winning car.The Australian driver jumped back into the Red Bull RB13 for a second day in the car at pre-season testing but his total of 70 laps was beaten by both Valtteri Bottas (75) and Lewis Hamilton (95) despite the pairing only driving for a session each on Wednesday. He ended the day third overall on the timesheet with a best lap time of 1m 21.153s despite not focusing on outright single lap pace.Ricciardo says Red Bull isn't primarily focusing on producing the number of laps Mercedes is wheeling off and has been given confidence by the progress Red Bull is making both in terms of performance and reliability.“We don't expect to be doing 150 laps like Mercedes,” Ricciardo said. “They expect to do it because they have that pretty good foundation. We are still experimenting with a lot of things so it would be nice to get a few more laps but from what I learned on day one, today I learned a lot more, and even though I only did 20 more laps than day 1one, it was more useful and productive for us.”Ricciardo shook off an exhaust issue after Red Bull took a conservative approach due to a limited number of spare parts but has teased his team will return to the second pre-season test in full force with a number of new parts.“There are a lot of people here at the track but there are a lot still at the factory and they are designing, building and getting things ready,” he said. “So, I am sure you might see some little bits of aerodynamic changes next week and we will see if they work.”Max Verstappen will return to the RB13 driving seat for Red Bull on the final day of the opening pre-season F1 test.