F1 Testing: Honda ‘feeling sorry for drivers’, issues not ‘fundamental’

1 March 2017
Eric Boullier attempts to play down its ongoing troubles with the power unit as Honda expresses remorse towards Fernando Alonso and Stoffel Vandoorne.
Honda F1 boss Yusuke Hasegawa has expressed remorse towards McLaren drivers Fernando Alonso and Stoffel Vandoorne after glitches with its power unit limited their initial running in pre-season testing.

Problems for both drivers on the opening two days limited the MCL32 to just 69 laps – barely more than a race distance -, though Alonso completed 72 laps on a more productive third day.

Regardless, the woes have piled further pressure on Honda to bring its power unit up to scratch after two years of compromised pace and reliability since returning to the sport in partnership with McLaren in 2015.

Despite the problems, McLaren's Eric Boullier insists the admittedly 'many issues' being experienced are not fundamental to the design of the power unit – which Honda says is 95 per cent new – and will be fixed in time for the Australian Grand Prix.

“We have many issues. I think no one is fundamental. All of them can be fixable,” he said. “I'm not sure we know yet, even Hasegawa-san, all of them because last night, yesterday's engine on its way to Japan.

“Today finally we can run so we have some of the glitches, the usual one you get on day one but obviously we have them on day three, but it's obviously a new layout for the engine for Honda, and maybe someone expected glitches but nothing is fundamental.”

Hasegawa added Honda was disappointed to be suffering troubles already, directing its remorse towards Alonso and Vandoorne.

“Obviously we are not happy to have trouble but this is a test and we are feeling sorry about both drivers. So we need to find out what happened on the day two engine especially.”

“It is good to find out some issues in the test. Especially the first day. So I think we can gain some data from that. From an engine point of view, I don't think it's a big effect of the development.”

Commenting on reports in the Spanish press that McLaren will ditch Honda before the season has even begun were also swiftly dismissed.

“Ah yes, are we supposed to ditch Honda? I was expecting a publication to write a story that Honda is ditching McLaren. No obviously, but you can confirm there is no plan. Of course not.”

Eric Boullier (FRA) McLaren Racing Director. 01.03.2017.

