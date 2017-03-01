F1 »

F1 Pre-season Test Barcelona: Hamilton on overtaking: Don’t hold your breath

1 March 2017
Lewis Hamilton feels F1's technical rule changes could have the opposite effect on its target to increase excitement in the sport.
Hamilton on overtaking: Don’t hold your breath
F1 Pre-season Test Barcelona: Hamilton on overtaking: Don’t hold your breath
Lewis Hamilton feels F1's technical rule changes could have the opposite effect on its target to increase excitement and overtaking opportunities in races.

The Mercedes driver says he found it trickier to follow other F1 cars at Circuit de Catalunya while on track during pre-season testing with the new cars under the 2017 technical regulations.

Despite welcoming changes to shake up F1 along with the introduction of new owners Liberty Media, Hamilton hopes Pirelli can produce tyres with more mechanical grip in a racing situation to compensate for the increased turbulent air kicked up by the new cars.

“The turbulence is easily twice as powerful from the car coming out the back of a car, so that's twice the issue,” Hamilton said. “It just magnifies the issue we had before. Hopefully with these tyres, Pirelli have provided a tyre that is reliable and pretty solid. You can do so many laps on these tyres. They're probably the hardest tyres we've driven.

“The engineers and I commented on it before, the issue is exactly the same as it was before. We've got all this downforce so we need more mechanical grip. We need better grip from these bigger tyres and less downforce, where it's gone the other way. Let's hope the racing is fantastic, but don't hold your breath.”

Hamilton ended day three of the opening pre-season test seventh overall with a best time of 1m 22.090s having notched up an impressive 95 laps despite red flag stoppages during his afternoon in the Mercedes W08, after taking over from Valtteri Bottas who topped the day with a 1m 19.705s set on ultra-soft tyres.

TAP HERE for LIVE text commentary of the first pre-season F1 test of 2017


10 Reasons to Watch F1 in 2017 by Crash_net



Latest Tweets from Crash.net & GPF1rst

by Haydn Cobb

Tagged as: Lewis Hamilton , Mercedes , Catalunya , Pirelli , Valtteri Bottas
« Take me back to the F1 Homepage

Related Pictures

Click on relevant pic to enlarge
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08. 28.02.2017.
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08. 01.03.2017.
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08. 01.03.2017.
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08. 01.03.2017.
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 01.03.2017.
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 01.03.2017.
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08. 01.03.2017.
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08. 01.03.2017.
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08. 01.03.2017.
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08. 01.03.2017.
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08. 01.03.2017.
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08. 01.03.2017.
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08. 01.03.2017.
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08. 01.03.2017.
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08. 01.03.2017.
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08. 01.03.2017.
Pirelli tyres. 01.03.2017.
Pirelli tyres. 01.03.2017.

Start the conversation - Add your comment

Please login or register before adding your comments.

Although the administrators and moderators of this website will attempt to keep all objectionable comments off these pages, it is impossible for us to review all messages. All messages express the views of the poster, and neither Crash Media Group nor Crash.Net will be held responsible for the content of any message. We do not vouch for or warrant the accuracy, completeness or usefulness of any message, and are not responsible for the contents of any message. If you find a message objectionable, please contact us and inform us of the problem or use the [report] function next to the offending post. Any message that does not conform with the policy of this service can be edited or removed with immediate effect.



Related Stories

SITE MAP

© 1999 - 2017 Crash Media Group

The total or partial reproduction of text, photographs or illustrations is not permitted in any form.

 
 