F1 Testing: Hulkenberg settled at Renault, wary of early pecking order

1 March 2017
“I think we're not the fastest out there... but also not the slowest..." - Nico Hulkenberg gives his impressions of the Renault RS17
Nico Hulkenberg feels he has settled in well at Renault following his move from Force India ahead of the 2017 Formula 1 season, and is impressed by the team spirit that he is already experiencing.

Hulkenberg announced last autumn that he would be leaving Force India after three years with the team to take up a seat with Renault alongside Jolyon Palmer.

Renault returned to F1 as a constructor in 2016 after six years away, and has been rebuilding the operation after financial difficulties during its final days at Lotus resulted in a number of cutbacks.

Despite the Renault F1 project being at a relatively early stage, Hulkenberg is impressed following his first few months at Enstone in the lead-up to winter testing in Barcelona.

“So far so good,” Hulkenberg said when asked how he'd settled in. “Very good actually, considering it's a new team; it doesn't feel like a new team, to be honest.

“I feel like I've already been spending some time with them and feel really good actually. Working well together already, having a good understanding and a nice team spirit and good harmony. It's good but obviously it's not a race weekend yet.”

With Palmer noting after his first extended test in the Renault R.S.17 car on Tuesday that it represented a big step up from the 2016 model that limited the team to just three top-10 finishes.

While Hulkenberg was also impressed by the car, he remained wary of where Renault may stand in the pecking order compared to its rivals.

“I think we're not the fastest out there but also not the slowest,” Hulkenberg said. “To be honest in terms of pecking order and where we stand I haven't really looked at that for us.

“We're really just focusing on ourselves at the moment, we still have some issues here and there with the car, we're not getting all the laps in that we want to so we just need to keep working and keep building our understanding.

“In winter testing you're always in the dark with regard to fuel load and fuel load is so powerful and makes such a massive amount of lap time.

