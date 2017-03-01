Williams unsure it can run final day after Stroll off

Williams' head of performance engineering Rob Smedley says he doesn't know whether the team will be able to run in the last day of the opening pre-season F1 test after the damage sustained to its FW40 in Lance Stroll's crash on Wednesday.Having suffered two slip offs already during pre-season testing, including one which halted Williams' day two running after just 12 laps, Stroll was caught out by a slide from his rear tyres on an out lap midway through the afternoon session which saw the Canadian teenager slam into the barriers and sustain heavy damage to the front wing and left side of the car.Smedley says Williams is still assessing the damage and whether it will be able to go back out on track on the final day of the first pre-season test due to a lack of available parts with the team at Circuit de Catalunya.“There is a question mark but we will be doing our utmost to get out,” Smedley said. “It is a really important day for testing, today we had a good day learning about the car and obviously we are desperate to continue that for tomorrow onwards so our aim is to get the car out.”Smedley has refused to blame Stroll and did feel inexperience caught him out while becoming familiar with the Pirelli tyres, explaining the 18-year-old was 'an innocent victim' of the accident.“Both drivers have talked a lot about when these tyres and there is a certain point where they become very tricky. Felipe lost a car on his first day because it kind of just steps away from them,” he said. “I think having the amount of grip that these new tyres offer is something they are adapting to.“Lance was out on a cold medium tyre on an out lap with a lot of fuel in the car and the tyre stepped away from him.“He was an innocent victim of that happening and what should have been an innocuous sideways moment brought him around into the barrier and did some damage, that happens and we expect it to happen there is no blame on his part.”