F1 »

F1 Pre-season Test Barcelona: Williams unsure it can run final day after Stroll off

1 March 2017
Williams chief Rob Smedley says it doesn't know whether it will be able to take part in the last day of the opening pre-season test.
Williams unsure it can run final day after Stroll off
F1 Pre-season Test Barcelona: Williams unsure it can run final day after Stroll off
Williams' head of performance engineering Rob Smedley says he doesn't know whether the team will be able to run in the last day of the opening pre-season F1 test after the damage sustained to its FW40 in Lance Stroll's crash on Wednesday.

Having suffered two slip offs already during pre-season testing, including one which halted Williams' day two running after just 12 laps, Stroll was caught out by a slide from his rear tyres on an out lap midway through the afternoon session which saw the Canadian teenager slam into the barriers and sustain heavy damage to the front wing and left side of the car.

Smedley says Williams is still assessing the damage and whether it will be able to go back out on track on the final day of the first pre-season test due to a lack of available parts with the team at Circuit de Catalunya.

“There is a question mark but we will be doing our utmost to get out,” Smedley said. “It is a really important day for testing, today we had a good day learning about the car and obviously we are desperate to continue that for tomorrow onwards so our aim is to get the car out.”


10 Reasons to Watch F1 in 2017 by Crash_net


Smedley has refused to blame Stroll and did feel inexperience caught him out while becoming familiar with the Pirelli tyres, explaining the 18-year-old was 'an innocent victim' of the accident.

“Both drivers have talked a lot about when these tyres and there is a certain point where they become very tricky. Felipe lost a car on his first day because it kind of just steps away from them,” he said. “I think having the amount of grip that these new tyres offer is something they are adapting to.

“Lance was out on a cold medium tyre on an out lap with a lot of fuel in the car and the tyre stepped away from him.

“He was an innocent victim of that happening and what should have been an innocuous sideways moment brought him around into the barrier and did some damage, that happens and we expect it to happen there is no blame on his part.”

TAP HERE for LIVE text commentary of the first pre-season F1 test of 2017

Latest Tweets from Crash.net & GPF1rst


by Haydn Cobb

Tagged as: Williams , Felipe Massa , Catalunya , Pirelli , Lance Stroll
« Take me back to the F1 Homepage

Related Pictures

Click on relevant pic to enlarge
Lance Stroll (CDN) Williams FW40 crashed into a tyre barrier. 01.03.2017.
Lance Stroll (CDN) Williams FW40 crashed into a tyre barrier. 01.03.2017.
Lance Stroll (CDN) Williams FW40. 01.03.2017.
Lance Stroll (CDN) Williams FW40. 01.03.2017.
Lance Stroll (CDN) Williams FW40. 01.03.2017.
Pirelli tyres. 01.03.2017.
Pirelli tyres. 01.03.2017.
Lance Stroll (CDN) Williams FW40 crashed into a tyre barrier. 01.03.2017.
Lance Stroll (CDN) Williams returns to the pits after he crashed. 01.03.2017.
01.03.2017 - Lance Stroll (CDN) Williams FW40
Lance Stroll (CDN) Williams FW40. 01.03.2017.
Lance Stroll (CDN) Williams FW40. 01.03.2017.
(L to R): Gino Rosato (CDN) Ferrari with Lawrence Stroll (CAN), father of Lance Stroll (CDN) Williams
Lance Stroll (CDN) Williams FW40. 01.03.2017.
Lance Stroll (CDN) Williams FW40. 01.03.2017.
Lance Stroll (CDN) Williams F1 Team 01.03.2017.
Lance Stroll (CDN) Williams F1 Team 01.03.2017.
Paul Hembery (GBR) Pirelli Motorsport Director. 01.03.2017.

Start the conversation - Add your comment

Please login or register before adding your comments.

Although the administrators and moderators of this website will attempt to keep all objectionable comments off these pages, it is impossible for us to review all messages. All messages express the views of the poster, and neither Crash Media Group nor Crash.Net will be held responsible for the content of any message. We do not vouch for or warrant the accuracy, completeness or usefulness of any message, and are not responsible for the contents of any message. If you find a message objectionable, please contact us and inform us of the problem or use the [report] function next to the offending post. Any message that does not conform with the policy of this service can be edited or removed with immediate effect.



Related Stories

SITE MAP

© 1999 - 2017 Crash Media Group

The total or partial reproduction of text, photographs or illustrations is not permitted in any form.

 
 