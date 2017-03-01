Stroll insists he was ‘victim’ in costly Williams crash

Lance Stroll maintains he was not at fault for the spin that left him in the barriers as the F1 rookie suffered a second day of truncated running at the Circuit de Catalunya.Forced to end his official F1 test debut on Tuesday after just 12 laps due to damage caused in a spin across the gravel, Stroll was given another stint in the car on day three and notched up almost 100 laps before losing control of the FW40 at turn five and striking the inside barrier.His second off of the day after stopping in the gravel prior to lunch, the problems only serve to heighten the pressure on the Canadian teenager, who will be only 18 years-old when he makes his F1 debut in Australia this month.However, Stroll himself played down his role in the crash, insisting a mechanical problem 'threw the car away' from him.“It was a really good day - 100 laps, getting used to the car, good long runs, good short runs,” he said. “Unfortunately just a little thing at the end, a victim of a situation that happened on the end on the car, which just threw the car away from me. It happened - still trying to figure out exactly what it was.”There was an issue on the car, I was a victim of the situation. We are still figuring it all out, so I don't want to get into details about it. We'll figure it out but what happened happened, and that's it.Though this is Stroll's first laps in the latest specification machinery, it comes after an extensive private testing programme behind the scenes in a 2015 Williams. However, he says the prior experience doesn't prepare him entirely for the challenge brought by the latest cars.“The load is higher and the grip is more, but not my surprise no. It's another car. There's not much more to add to it. We still need to do a lot more running. We haven't experienced all the compounds, Merc did the ultra-softs today but we haven't done those so there's still a lot more to feel from it.”“I'm going to be approaching next week even better than this week. I have time in the car now, at least, all the questions I've been asking myself and wonders how it's going to feel -- I actually got to break the ice today. I did 100 laps, so that was really good. That's really positive about next week.”Williams says it may not be able to test on the fourth and final day of F1 testing due to another spares shortage.