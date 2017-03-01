F1 »

F1 Pre-season Test Barcelona: Bottas hails ‘better and better’ Mercedes feeling

1 March 2017
Valtteri Bottas says his feeling with the Mercedes W08 is constantly improving thanks to more faultless running.
Valtteri Bottas says his feeling with the Mercedes W08 is constantly improving thanks to more faultless running as he completes a full morning programme which saw him top day three of the opening F1 pre-season test.

The Finn has made an instant impression with both Mercedes and new team-mate Lewis Hamilton by grabbing the headlines with a 1m 19.705s timesheet topper set on Pirelli ultrasoft tyres.

Bottas kept hold of top spot when Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel was unable to trump his time during his qualifying simulation on the yellow banded soft tyres and was thrilled with another 'straightforward' session for Mercedes before handing over to Hamilton.

“I think it was another good session. We completed lots of mileage and the entire programme that we'd planned to do - including some long and short runs, collecting information on the different tyre compounds,” Bottas said. “We did some aero work to start with in the morning when the conditions were cold, then moved onto testing different settings on the car.

“It was a pretty straightforward day again, so I think everyone has done a great job so far. The car is running well and it's feeling better and better.

“It was definitely easier today without the windy conditions and I was able to experience the new car a bit more. One more day of testing left this week, with the wet running on Thursday, so I'm looking forward to getting more laps in tomorrow.”


