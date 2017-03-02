Williams misses final day of first test due to damage

F1 »

F1 Pre-season Test Barcelona: Williams misses final day of first test

2 March 2017
Williams has confirmed it will miss the final day of the opening pre-season test due to damage sustained in Lance Stroll's crash yesterday
Williams has confirmed it will miss the final day of the opening pre-season test at Circuit de Catalunya due to the damage sustained to its FW40 in Lance Stroll's crash yesterday.

The British team's new F1 driver had suffered two offs on day three of the first test with his second crash seeing Stroll lose control of the rear of his car before spinning into the tyre barriers, sustaining damage to his left front suspension, front wing and left sidepod.

Upon overnight inspection Williams has confirmed it won't be able to return to track action today and plans to build a second chassis ahead of the second pre-season test next week which begins on Tuesday 7th March.

Yesterday, Williams chief Rob Smedley said the team was unsure if it would be able to run on the final day due to a lack of spare parts, with the team already going through one partial rebuild after Stroll's off after 12 laps on Tuesday.

“There is a question mark but we will be doing our utmost to get out,” Smedley said last night. “It is a really important day for testing, today we had a good day learning about the car and obviously we are desperate to continue that for tomorrow onwards so our aim is to get the car out.”

With Williams track time ending early it sees the team finish the opening test with 213 laps completed in total, with Felipe Massa notching up 103 laps on Monday before Stroll's 12 on Tuesday and 98 on Wednesday.

Williams will return to action on the opening day of the second test on Tuesday 7th March.


by Haydn Cobb

