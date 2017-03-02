McLaren MCL32 ‘pretty good actually’ – Boullier

Eric Boullier insists McLaren-Honda is heading into the 2017 Formula 1 season with a competitive car despite the mileage-limiting technical issues during pre-season testing at the Circuit de Catalunya.McLaren's third car to be powered with the Honda V6 Hybrid since the revival of their collaboration in 2015, the team has however endured a tough start to 2017 after technical woes consigned them to the pit lane for much of the opening two days.However, having completed solid mileage on day three, Boullier is satisfied that McLaren has a strong car in terms of pure chassis pace.“[It's] pretty good actually,” he said. “I think any car in the world, even the perfect car, you push the car to the limits and you will still have understeer or something like this. I guess at least for the chassis, and I'll let Hasegawa-san speak about the engine, both drivers doesn't complain and feels the base of the chassis is good.“There will be a very high development rate for the beginning of the season especially. I expect other teams to bring a million new cars in Australia already, so at least the base is good. That means the platform is good and we can develop around this which is good.”Fernando Alonso and Stoffel Vandoorne have completed 141 laps between them over the three days.