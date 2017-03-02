F1 »

F1 Pre-season Test Barcelona: Brawn hints at reform for small teams as Manor dream ends

2 March 2017
As Manor officially withdraws its F1 entry, Ross Brawn says the sport needs to do more to give smaller teams a 'sounder footing'.
Brawn hints at reform for small teams as Manor dream ends
F1 Pre-season Test Barcelona: Brawn hints at reform for small teams as Manor dream ends
TAP HERE for LIVE text commentary of the first pre-season F1 test of 2017

New F1 motorsport director Ross Brawn says it is an objective of the revised Formula One Group to put small teams 'on a sounder footing' as part of a wider plan to improve the sport in the coming years.

It was confirmed yesterday that Manor Grand Prix had withdrawn its entry for the 2017 Formula 1 World Championship, reducing the grid to just 10 teams and 20 drivers – the fewest since 2009.

With Manor's collapse partially initiated by the failure to secure tenth place in the constructors' standings – thus denying it access to crucial prize money -, Brawn admits more needs to be done to safeguard teams with smaller budgets for the health of the sport.

"In the long run, we need to make sure more teams have the capability to compete," he told Sky Sports F1. "At the bottom of the grid, the commercial consideration of the driver is much stronger than it is at the front of the grid.

“If we can put the smaller teams on a sounder footing then l think the whole sport will improve and you will get more Verstappens coming through than you do now."

Describing himself as a 'poacher turned gamekeeper', Brawn adds the way forward is not to penalise dominant teams as 'fans will see right through' such gimmicks.

"If I'm honest, my objective for thirty years was not to have close racing and my objective was to compete at a level where nobody can beat me.

"I'm poacher turned gamekeeper now because my priority is closer racing” But we must not do it artificially and we must not penalise a team because they are doing an exceptional job. Someone has suggested that if a team is winning then they should have their development frozen until the rest catch up. The fans will just see straight through it and become disillusioned."

TAP HERE for LIVE text commentary of the first pre-season F1 test of 2017


Motorsport News in 30 seconds - 27th February 2017 por Crash_net


Latest Tweets from Crash.net & GPF1rst


Tagged as: Formula One , Formula 1 , manor , Ross Brawn
« Take me back to the F1 Homepage

Related Pictures

Click on relevant pic to enlarge
01.04.2016 - Free Practice 1, Felipe Nasr (BRA) Sauber C34 and Rio Haryanto (IND) Manor Racing MRT05
Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing RB13. 02.03.2017.
Stoffel Vandoorne (BEL) McLaren MCL32. 02.03.2017.
Stoffel Vandoorne (BEL) McLaren MCL32. 02.03.2017.
Stoffel Vandoorne (BEL) McLaren MCL32. 02.03.2017.
Nico Hulkenberg (GER) Renault Sport F1 Team RS17. 02.03.2017.
Nico Hulkenberg (GER) Renault Sport F1 Team RS17.
Romain Grosjean (FRA) Haas F1 Team VF-17. 02.03.2017.
Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing RB13. 02.03.2017.
Kimi Raikkonen (FIN) Ferrari SF70H. 02.03.2017.
Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing RB13. 02.03.2017.
Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing RB13. 02.03.2017.
Stoffel Vandoorne (BEL) McLaren MCL32. 02.03.2017.
Stoffel Vandoorne (BEL) McLaren MCL32. 02.03.2017.
Kimi Raikkonen (FIN) Ferrari SF70H. 02.03.2017.
Kimi Raikkonen (FIN) Ferrari SF70H. 02.03.2017.
Kimi Raikkonen (FIN) Ferrari SF70H. 02.03.2017.
Antonio Giovinazzi (ITA) Sauber C36. 02.03.2017.

Start the conversation - Add your comment

Please login or register before adding your comments.

Although the administrators and moderators of this website will attempt to keep all objectionable comments off these pages, it is impossible for us to review all messages. All messages express the views of the poster, and neither Crash Media Group nor Crash.Net will be held responsible for the content of any message. We do not vouch for or warrant the accuracy, completeness or usefulness of any message, and are not responsible for the contents of any message. If you find a message objectionable, please contact us and inform us of the problem or use the [report] function next to the offending post. Any message that does not conform with the policy of this service can be edited or removed with immediate effect.



Related Stories

SITE MAP

© 1999 - 2017 Crash Media Group

The total or partial reproduction of text, photographs or illustrations is not permitted in any form.

 
 