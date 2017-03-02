F1 »

F1 Testing: Mercedes gremlins force early end for Hamilton

2 March 2017
Lewis Hamilton heads home early after technical issues hamper Mercedes, but says he wouldn't have learned much anyway....
Lewis Hamilton has confirmed he will take no further part in the first pre-season F1 test after technical problems on his Mercedes consigned him to the garage on the fourth morning of action.

The three-time champion was due to drive the W08 in damp conditions as part of Pirelli's simulated wet weather test, but wouldn't make it out on track as electrical problems left his mechanics poring over the car.

With Pirelli abandoning the wet test to allow the circuit to dry and Valtteri Bottas expected to take over in the afternoon, Hamilton confirmed he will not be out in the car today, adding he would 'not learn much anyway'







Over the course of three days, Hamilton completed 234 laps and will return to the W08 for the second four-day test next week prior to the Australian Grand Prix opener.


