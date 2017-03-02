Raikkonen blasts clear as Mercedes hit by trouble

Kimi Raikkonen has ended the morning of the final day of the opening F1 pre-season test quickest as Mercedes complete just nine laps after struggling with an electrical issue with the W08.After the morning session started on an artificially wet track to allow all F1 teams to test Pirelli's new wet tyres, times duly tumbled throughout as the circuit dried up.The conditions somewhat staggered the lap counts for teams but Mercedes, Toro Rosso and Williams all failed to get out on wet tyres.Mercedes reported an electrical issue with its power unit which saw the team fail to emerge from the garage until the final half an hour of the morning, with Lewis Hamilton opting to sacrifice that track time to give it to Valtteri Bottas.The German manufacturer's front-running rivals from the opening three days Ferrari made the most of the opportunity with Raikkonen notching up 45 laps with a best time of 1m 22.305s on a drying track using soft tyres.Elsewhere, Williams confirmed it would miss the entire final day of the first test after investigating the damage sustained in Lance Stroll's off yesterday.Toro Rosso also failed to set any competitive times when Daniil Kvyat was restrained to just one installation lap before the team discovered a power unit issue.It was a brighter start for Romain Grosjean and Haas who completed one short of a half-century of laps with a best time of 1m 22.739s also using soft tyres – 0.4s off Ferrari.Similarly, McLaren continued to make progress with Stoffel Vandoorne in the MCL32 with 35 laps in the morning and third overall and ahead of Max Verstappen in the Red Bull.After missing the bulk of the early running Force India notched up 25 laps with Sergio Perez taking over from Alfonso Celis Jr as Renault's Nico Hulkenberg and Sauber's Antonio Giovinazzi completed the timesheet order ahead of Bottas and Kvyat.