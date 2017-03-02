F1 »

F1 Testing: Pirelli considering wet weather tyre options after test

2 March 2017
Pirelli admits it could introduce two different extreme wet weather tyres to cope with different temperatures.
Paul Hembery says Pirelli will consider its options with the wet compound tyres after having difficulty getting the revised rubber to work during today's simulated test at the Circuit de Catalunya.

As part of the technical regulation overhaul, Pirelli has introduced 25 per cent wider rear tyres but has done so whilst facing criticism for the effectiveness of its wet weather tyres from 2016.

With some drivers complaining they would aquaplane too readily on the wet weather tyres, the larger sizes pose a headache for Pirelli in its quest to improve, with today's simulated test in Spain – achieved by dousing the circuit with 250,000 litres of water – the first chance to trial the compounds using 2017 specification cars.

Despite fairly limited running, Hembery has revealed there was difficulty getting the tyres up to temperature quickly, though he insists this was to be expected.

“We've learned what we needed to from the wet test in the sense that with the wider tyre we knew that the footprint is much greater, and the energy going in per square millimeter or centimeter is reduced. So switching on the compounds for the wet tyre was as difficult as had imagined.

“So we know that we have some work to do yet in that area. We had already started in reality, and we were well down the way to doing that. But it confirmed today that switching on the compounds was something that we needed to improve on. So we are working on that.

“We are well advanced. There are different levels. Some of it is really heading for next season, but what we can do this season is work particularly with the compounding. And that is something that can be introduced very rapidly once we have done a confirmation test.

“We are finding a good correlation actually from running on, let's say a GP2 car, we are able to do screening work on compounds, we are seeing a good carryover. As you can imagine the loads are lower, so at least directional development we can do on a non-current car.”

Suggesting a second wet compound could be introduced for wet and cold races, compared with wet and warm climates as in Malaysia, Hembery admits the revised tyres won't be available for the opening Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne.

“There is probably a situation where you want to have almost two wet compounds – one for the warmer wet conditions, and one for the Silverstone/Spa type conditions which are much cooler,” he continued. “I believe we will have something ready for China in terms of the first compound change if what we have been developing goes to the final result where we feel that it is something that we can introduce.”

