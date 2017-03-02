F1 »

F1 Pre-season Test Barcelona: Raikkonen gives Ferrari top spot as first F1 test ends

2 March 2017
Kimi Raikkonen has given Ferrari the honour of being fastest on the final day of the first F1 pre-season test at Circuit de Catalunya.
Kimi Raikkonen has given Ferrari the honour of being fastest on the final day of the first F1 pre-season test at Circuit de Catalunya as Mercedes recovers from a difficult morning but the day takes its toll on Toro Rosso and Williams.

The Finnish Ferrari driver enjoyed a largely untroubled programme with 93 laps completed and a top time of 1m 20.872s on the day F1 teams got to experiment with Pirelli's wet weather tyres as the Spanish track was artificially watered before both morning and afternoon sessions.

Front-running rivals Mercedes suffered its first major hit of pre-season testing when an electrical issue with its power unit restrained the world champions to just nine laps in the morning session as Lewis Hamilton sacrificed his time in the car for new team-mate Valtteri Bottas.

But the Finn in the Mercedes was able to produce relatively strong running in the afternoon to up his lap total to 68 for the day before stopping 45 minutes early due to a technical issue but avoided any outright quick laps to finish eighth overall.

It was a nightmare day for both Williams and Toro Rosso with the British team skipping the entire day due to damage sustained in a crash yesterday by Lance Stroll, while the Italian squad notched up a total of one installation lap after an issue was detected which required a complete power unit change that ended its track action.

Red Bull continued to run its individual programme showing promising potential with Max Verstappen notching up a 1m 21.769s with 83 laps to his name on Thursday despite an exhaust issue.

As the sun set on the Spanish circuit a number of teams opted for some late low fuel runs to shake up the timesheet with track conditions constantly improving.

That saw Jolyon Palmer claim third overall, having jumped back into the Renault midway through the afternoon session after taking over from Nico Hulkenberg, as the French manufacturer produced a strong end to a tricky opening test with power unit issues.


Romain Grosjean enjoyed a far more productive day in the Haas after a tricky VF17 debut yesterday by notching up over a century of laps plus a 1m 22.309 to demonstrate encouraging one lap pace.

Sauber's testing stand in Antonio Gionvinazzi quietly impressed with another faultless day for the Swiss squad with 84 laps and less than one tenth of Grosjean's top time despite an older power unit.

Force India and Sergio Perez endured an unspectacular day of pre-season testing but banged in a healthy 82 laps to continue its steady progress into 2017.

McLaren enjoyed its most productive day with 67 laps completed by Stoffel Vandoorne including stints in all range of tyres. The Belgian driver grabbed seventh on the Thursday timesheet with a late 1m 22.576s.

by Haydn Cobb

Tagged as: Ferrari , Williams , Mclaren , Lewis Hamilton , Mercedes , Romain Grosjean , Red Bull Racing , Renault , Toro Rosso , Kimi Raikkonen , Catalunya , Pirelli , Haas , Force India F1 , Valtteri Bottas
