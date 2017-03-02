Verstappen: Red Bull yet to show true colours in F1 testing

F1 »

2 March 2017
After an unspectacular week for Red Bull, Max Verstappen teases it could be keeping its cards close to its chest after all...
F1 Testing: Red Bull yet to show true colours in F1 testing - Verstappen
Max Verstappen has warned Red Bull's rivals it is yet to show its true potential during Formula 1 pre-season testing in Barcelona, having used the first week to focus on reliability instead of outright pace.

Verstappen finished second for Red Bull on Thursday behind Kimi Raikkonen on a day of dry and wet weather testing, but the team did not challenge rivals Ferrari and Mercedes during the dry running earlier in the week as lap times tumbled.

Instead, the priority was to rack up as many laps as possible with the RB13, with Verstappen and teammate Daniel Ricciardo completing 294 in total over the past four days.

“For us it was very positive,” Verstappen said of the test. “We have done quite a bit of mileage and also for me to get used to the car, and also working to understand the new type of car. We did a good job.

“It is a completely different philosophy with the car, and the tyres are very wide, so you have to drive it also a bit differently. But the car was behaving well in the wet. We were pretty happy.”

Despite not chasing optimum lap time yet, Verstappen expects Red Bull to bring more to the table next week, although he remained wary about how its rivals would stack up.

“I think for sure for us it was just trying to make mileage and seeing if the parts were holding on, and everything has been behaving pretty well,” Verstappen said, before adding that the overall feeling from the car was “good”.

“Of course it is too early to say where we are,” he asserted. “It is difficult to say because you don't really know what the others are doing in terms of programme, but for our side we can be quite happy.”

Verstappen expects Barcelona pace-setter Mercedes to retain its power advantage at the start of the season, but is hopeful that Red Bull can cut the gap soon enough.

“For sure they will still have an advantage on us in the beginning of the season power-wise, but I think we are definitely catching up,” he said.


10 Reasons to Watch F1 in 2017 by Crash_net


