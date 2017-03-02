Fastest F1 test time has ‘no special meaning’ to Bottas

Valtteri Bottas says that setting the fastest time in the first Formula 1 pre-season test in Barcelona has “no special meaning”, the Finn instead taking more positives from the mileage he has completed.Bottas set the fastest time of the four-day test at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya this week, with his lap of 1:19.705 on Wednesday being two-tenths of a second faster than that of any other driver.Although the lap caught the eye of the paddock as he settles in at Mercedes following his winter move, Bottas played it down when reflecting on his first official test in the Silver Arrow.“It does not have any special meaning because it's only testing and there's no reward for that,” Bottas said.“We weren't particularly focusing on lap times this week, the main priority was, for us, to get the mileage, find any issues with the car if there was anything to come from that side, because we'd rather have them here than in the races.“For me it was important to get the mileages, so I was pretty happy we could manage plenty of running and, at the same time, go through the test programme of the team.“I think, overall, it was a very good week and I learned a lot. I got plenty of laps, so the times for me and for the team, they are what they are. Maybe next week we can do a little bit of an analysis of where we are, but what matters is what people will take to Melbourne.”Bottas feels that he is getting more and more comfortable in the Mercedes W08 EQ Power+ with every lap he completes, and is confident the team is heading in the right direction ahead of the 2017 campaign.“I think the progress is good, everything is going in the right direction and I feel more and more part of the team,” Bottas said. “I feel more and more comfortable with this new car, which I have to say is quite different to drive, in terms of car behaviour, to what I was used to in the past.“For sure the cars were always going to be different with the new regulations, but, in general, how the car feels and handles, there are some things to get used to and I'm getting better and better every day.”