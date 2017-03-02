2017 F1 cars remind Raikkonen of previous era

Kimi Raikkonen says the 2017 generation of F1 cars with the new technical regulations plus wider and fatter Pirelli tyres remind him of the earlier era of cars he drove at the beginning of his career.The Finnish driver ended both of his days in the Ferrari SF70H on top of the timesheet and notched up a combined total of 234 laps in his opening test and his best lap time of 1m 20.872s placed him third in the combined testing timesheet.Leaning on his vast experience in F1 as he prepares for his 15th season in the sport, Raikkonen feels the new cars compare to early 2000s era designs with the increase in speeds witnessed over the first pre-season test.“There was quite a big rule change, so they have more grip and the cars are faster because of that,” Raikkonen said. “They are different, but they are more like what they used to be in the past. They are different, but if they are easier or harder to drive it depends. I think it's always hard to go fast, but I like them, so that's good.“I think it ran okay, close to what we were planning, but you always wish to do a bit more here and there. But this is what we did in four days and if we compare it to how it ran here one year ago, I think it has been much more the way we wanted, so it was a good start.”Despite a difficult 2016 in terms of results with Ferrari failing to win a single race and James Allison departing as technical chief midway through the season, Raikkonen has reiterated the positive progress and mentality at Ferrari as it looks to launch an F1 world title challenge.“I think it has been positive all the time and we've been working pretty well together, but you guys try to make it like there are negative feelings in anything and everything,” he said. “The team hasn't really changed from last year and it's always exciting to start the year.“Like I said before, it has been all running pretty smoothly. Where we're going to end up during the year I don't know, but so far it's good.”