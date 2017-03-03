Hamilton urges ‘different and unique’ race formats

Lewis Hamilton has urged Formula 1 to consider shaking up the race format in order to create 'different and unique races' to offset his prediction overtaking difficulties in 2017.The three-time world champion gave a thumbs up to the faster, more physical new generation cars following pre-season testing this week but gave a concerning assessment about the potential for overtaking due to the greater drag and later braking.With this in mind, the Mercedes driver wants new owners Liberty Media to consider ways of spicing up the racing.“Oh new format of races. That doesn't sound like a terrible idea. I think a new format is definitely needed for Formula 1. Thursday to Sunday has been the same for the last 11 years. The 10 years I've been here it's been the same.“I think the way these cars are, with the continued direction and design they go which makes it difficult for us to overtake and then people complain that we don't overtake, we've got to come up with some unique and different races.Identifying Monaco as a prime example of a race that he thinks needs a different approach, Hamilton suggests sprint races could be an option.“Maybe every other race there's going to be a different scenario. Maybe have a sprint race. When you go to Monaco, you can't keep just doing the same race format because no-one can overtake there.“Maybe they need to spice it up, do something different. Monaco race should be different to the others. There's lots of ideas, but I'm not going to share them.”