F1 »

F1 Testing: Hamilton urges ‘different and unique� race formats

3 March 2017
Lewis Hamilton calls upon F1's new owners consider new formats to negate what he fears will be a lack of overtaking in the 2017 F1 season.
Hamilton urges ‘different and unique&#65533; race formats
F1 Testing: Hamilton urges ‘different and unique� race formats
Lewis Hamilton has urged Formula 1 to consider shaking up the race format in order to create 'different and unique races� to offset his prediction overtaking difficulties in 2017.

The three-time world champion gave a thumbs up to the faster, more physical new generation cars following pre-season testing this week but gave a concerning assessment about the potential for overtaking due to the greater drag and later braking.

With this in mind, the Mercedes driver wants new owners Liberty Media to consider ways of spicing up the racing.

“Oh new format of races. That doesn't sound like a terrible idea. I think a new format is definitely needed for Formula 1. Thursday to Sunday has been the same for the last 11 years. The 10 years I've been here it's been the same.

“I think the way these cars are, with the continued direction and design they go which makes it difficult for us to overtake and then people complain that we don't overtake, we've got to come up with some unique and different races.

Identifying Monaco as a prime example of a race that he thinks needs a different approach, Hamilton suggests sprint races could be an option.

“Maybe every other race there's going to be a different scenario. Maybe have a sprint race. When you go to Monaco, you can't keep just doing the same race format because no-one can overtake there.

“Maybe they need to spice it up, do something different. Monaco race should be different to the others. There's lots of ideas, but I'm not going to share them.�


10 Reasons to Watch F1 in 2017 by Crash_net


Latest Tweets from Crash.net & GPF1rst




Tagged as: Lewis Hamilton , Mercedes , Formula 1 , Monaco
« Take me back to the F1 Homepage

Related Pictures

Click on relevant pic to enlarge
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08. 28.02.2017.
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08. 28.02.2017.
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08. 28.02.2017.
27.02.2017 - Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08
Kimi Raikkonen (FIN) Ferrari SF70H. 02.03.2017.
Kimi Raikkonen (FIN) Ferrari SF70H. 02.03.2017.
Pirelli tyres. 02.03.2017.
Sergio Perez (MEX) Sahara Force India F1 VJM10. 02.03.2017.
Sergio Perez (MEX) Sahara Force India F1 VJM10. 02.03.2017.
Romain Grosjean (FRA) Haas F1 Team VF-17. 02.03.2017.
Antonio Giovinazzi (ITA) Sauber C36. 02.03.2017.
Valtteri Bottas (FIN) Mercedes AMG F1 W08. 02.03.2017.
Valtteri Bottas (FIN) Mercedes AMG F1 W08. 02.03.2017.
02.03.2017 - Max Verstappen (NED) Red Bull Racing RB13
02.03.2017 - Max Verstappen (NED) Red Bull Racing RB13
02.03.2017 - Kimi Raikkonen (FIN) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H
02.03.2017 - Kimi Raikkonen (FIN) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H
02.03.2017 - The circuit is artificially watered

Join the conversation - Add your comment

Please login or register before adding your comments.

Although the administrators and moderators of this website will attempt to keep all objectionable comments off these pages, it is impossible for us to review all messages. All messages express the views of the poster, and neither Crash Media Group nor Crash.Net will be held responsible for the content of any message. We do not vouch for or warrant the accuracy, completeness or usefulness of any message, and are not responsible for the contents of any message. If you find a message objectionable, please contact us and inform us of the problem or use the [report] function next to the offending post. Any message that does not conform with the policy of this service can be edited or removed with immediate effect.


mrfill

March 04, 2017 3:20 AM

Let's start off with odd numbered cars going clockwise and even numbered cars going anti-clockwise. Then we can have some mini roundabouts to negotiate and a couple of sets of traffic lights to spice things up. Or how about a section of off-road track like a rallycross section. *sigh*


Related Stories

SITE MAP

© 1999 - 2017 Crash Media Group

The total or partial reproduction of text, photographs or illustrations is not permitted in any form.

 
 