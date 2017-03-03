Toro Rosso lose laps as technical issues persist

F1 »

3 March 2017
A frustrated Scuderia Toro Rosso ends the first F1 test with the fewest number of laps as technical issues hamper it from start to finish.
Scuderia Toro Rosso admits it is on the back foot following the first F1 pre-season test at the Circuit de Catalunya after a series of technical issues pegged it to the bottom of the lap count charts.

The Italian team started the week off with high expectations after launching its Mercedes W08-esque newly liveried STR12, but would lose time with a series of mostly Renault engine-related issues on all four days.

Failing to get out on the fourth and final day, Daniil Kvyat and Carlos Sainz managed just 183 laps between them, leaving Toro Rosso at the bottom of the lap count chart, even behind McLaren-Honda.

“We arrived in Barcelona at the start of the week with a wonderful new livery and we were quite excited to start the new season,” said team principal Franz Tost. “We were hoping to have completed many more laps than what we've actually done during this first pre-season test. Unfortunately, we couldn't complete our programme because of some reliability issues. Therefore, we are missing some data, especially regarding the softer tyres.

Despite this, Tost was encouraged by the potential of the car when it was on track and is confident it can recover ground in next week's test.

“Having said that, when the car has been out on track we've got a very promising feedback, so we just need to keep working hard with our partner to sort out all the reliability issues. Both Carlos and Daniil have got to grips quickly with the STR12 and are gaining confidence rapidly.

“Their impressions has also been generally quite positive. All in all, it's been a bit of a bumpy ride to begin with, but we are confident that we will get everything under control next week during the second test in order to be ready for the first race of the season in Australia.”


