F1 Pre-season Test Barcelona: Haas unconvinced by redrawing prize money structure

3 March 2017
Gene Haas wants his F1 team to focus on moving up the grid rather than an outright redistribution of the sport's prize money.
Gene Haas wants his F1 team to focus on moving up the grid rather than an outright redistribution of the sport's prize money by new owners Liberty Media.

One of the key points of discussion since Liberty Media's takeover of F1 has been looking to fairly distribute the prize money more evenly between teams, while rumours of withdrawing Ferrari's heritage prize fund after 2020 have surfaced.

Haas agrees the share of prize money in F1 is unevenly distributed but feels the general philosophy of the winning teams receiving the loin's share is something which should remain.

“The top three teams get 70 percent of the money and the bottom seven teams get the other 30 percent,” Haas said. “Obviously I don't want to be in the back that long, because I'd like to get up front where all the money is.

“It is ultimately a capitalist type structure, the best get the most money. I don't think racing should be a socialistic type enterprise where everybody deserves to survive. It is something that the people who work hard and finish ahead of you should.”


Haas feels the best policy to for all F1 teams and the show is to make competition fairer by bringing in changes to deny manufacturers withholding information.

“A real issue in terms of trying to level the competition, or at least make the racing interesting, and some of that is just the way F1 is,” he said. “Everybody is so secretive about what they do, maybe there are different things they could do top level that where teams would not have the ability to have some secret advantage and keep it for a long period to time, because it does make it boring.”

