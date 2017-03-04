F1 »

F1 Test: Horner: F1 will take time to realise Ecclestone’s achievements

4 March 2017
Christian Horner is encouraged by Liberty Media's plans to modernise F1 but says the absence of Bernie Ecclestone will still be felt in 2017
Horner: F1 will take time to realise Ecclestone’s achievements
F1 Test: Horner: F1 will take time to realise Ecclestone’s achievements
Red Bull Racing chief Christian Horner thinks it will take Formula 1 some time to truly realise Bernie Ecclestone's achievements and contribution following his exit as CEO in January.

Ecclestone was axed from his role after Liberty Media completed its takeover of F1, with American executive Chase Carey taking over as the sport's ringmaster.

The post-Ecclestone era began in Barcelona earlier this week with the start of pre-season testing ahead of the 2017 season, with an early change being a relaxation of social media restrictions for teams.

Horner said that it would be “strange” not having Ecclestone in the paddock, but is encouraged by Liberty's plans to grow F1 and make it more accessible.

“What [Ecclestone] has done for the sport is quite incredible and I think it will probably take a little bit of time for that realisation to sink in what he actually has achieved,” Horner said.

“I think the encouraging things about the new owners are they are very focused on what they want Formula 1 to be in terms of an entertainment, in terms of a sporting spectacle and they seem very keen to embrace ideas to make the sport more accessible and to make it more entertaining.

“We're certainly looking forward to hearing their plans and understanding their plans as they move forward.”

Horner is set to attend a meeting with Liberty to discuss plans soon, and believes there are areas where immediate changes can be made to improve F1.

“I think there is a meeting in the next couple of weeks for an initial discussion to take place,” Horner said.

“I think in immediacy what we can see is that Formula 1 will perhaps be made slightly more accessible.

“We've seen a relaxation of social media regulations, so I'm sure you've seen more content out online, but in terms of the product, the product is what it is for this year and probably the next couple of years.

“I think what we're interested in is further down the line is what are Liberty's plans? What are Ross Brawn's thoughts on what Formula 1 should be moving forward?

“There's a Formula E championship that's growing that has got technology in it, but Formula 1 I believe is about entertainment, about drivers, should be about operating at the absolute limit and should as a result be putting on a great show.”


10 Reasons to Watch F1 in 2017 by Crash_net


Latest Tweets from Crash.net & GPF1rst


Tagged as: Bernie Ecclestone , Red Bull Racing , Formula 1 , Christian Horner
« Take me back to the F1 Homepage

Related Pictures

Click on relevant pic to enlarge
26.11.2016 - Chase Carey (USA) Formula One Group Chairman, Bernie Ecclestone (GBR), President and CEO of FOM and Christian Horner (GBR), Red Bull Racing, Sporting Director
Kimi Raikkonen (FIN) Ferrari SF70H. 02.03.2017.
Kimi Raikkonen (FIN) Ferrari SF70H. 02.03.2017.
Pirelli tyres. 02.03.2017.
Sergio Perez (MEX) Sahara Force India F1 VJM10. 02.03.2017.
Sergio Perez (MEX) Sahara Force India F1 VJM10. 02.03.2017.
Romain Grosjean (FRA) Haas F1 Team VF-17. 02.03.2017.
Antonio Giovinazzi (ITA) Sauber C36. 02.03.2017.
Valtteri Bottas (FIN) Mercedes AMG F1 W08. 02.03.2017.
Valtteri Bottas (FIN) Mercedes AMG F1 W08. 02.03.2017.
02.03.2017 - Max Verstappen (NED) Red Bull Racing RB13
02.03.2017 - Max Verstappen (NED) Red Bull Racing RB13
02.03.2017 - Kimi Raikkonen (FIN) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H
02.03.2017 - Kimi Raikkonen (FIN) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H
02.03.2017 - The circuit is artificially watered
02.03.2017 - The circuit is artificially watered
02.03.2017 - The circuit is artificially watered
02.03.2017 - Pirelli Tyres

Join the conversation - Add your comment

Please login or register before adding your comments.

Although the administrators and moderators of this website will attempt to keep all objectionable comments off these pages, it is impossible for us to review all messages. All messages express the views of the poster, and neither Crash Media Group nor Crash.Net will be held responsible for the content of any message. We do not vouch for or warrant the accuracy, completeness or usefulness of any message, and are not responsible for the contents of any message. If you find a message objectionable, please contact us and inform us of the problem or use the [report] function next to the offending post. Any message that does not conform with the policy of this service can be edited or removed with immediate effect.


al1212

March 04, 2017 3:23 PM

why? F-1 has been in a down whirl spin for a long time and costs ,politics,etc filled his pockets quite handsomely,nobody alone should make or have that much power over anything,bernie first and let the chips fall after,, see ya ,,


Related Stories

SITE MAP

© 1999 - 2017 Crash Media Group

The total or partial reproduction of text, photographs or illustrations is not permitted in any form.

 
 