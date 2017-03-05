Vettel: New F1 regulations ‘fix everything’

Sebastian Vettel feels that Formula 1's new technical regulations have 'fixed everything' after getting his first extended run in Ferrari's 2017 car earlier this week.Vettel enjoyed two days behind the wheel of the Ferrari SF70H in Barcelona, giving him time to adjust to the new-style F1 car.For 2017, lap times are set to tumble following an overhaul of the regulations to make the cars look more aggressive and be much faster thanks to added downforce and wider tyres.When comparing Ferrari's 2016 car to its 2017 model, Vettel said that the difference is a positive one in all areas.“Well I think from a driver's point of view it's better pretty much everywhere,” Vettel said. Braking is better, cornering is better, you've got much more grip. Then in low speed where arguably downforce effect is less, you have wider tyres so the grip from them.“It works pretty much like an aspirin, it fixes everything. It's difficult to compare. It's a different animal, a different beast.”Ferrari enters 2017 looking to bounce back from a winless campaign last time around, with the Italian marque enjoying a positive first test in Barcelona as it showed both pace and reliability.However, Vettel is refusing to get ahead of himself, insisting that the team still has plenty of room for improvement before the season opener in Australia on March 26.“For sure we have a lot of work ahead of us. The team is pushing very hard,” Vettel said.“We had a quiet winter where we tried to focus on what's important. Same here, we try to do our job. The list that we have to do is very long. Could have had a better first couple of days, but yeah, still a lot of work to do.”