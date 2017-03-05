Stroll doesn’t see Massa as a mentor

Lance Stroll says he doesn't want to see Williams team-mate Felipe Massa as his mentor but is confident of learning from the experienced Brazilian driver in his rookie F1 season.The European F3 champion steps up to F1 this year and had a tricky opening pre-season test at Circuit de Catalunya punctuated by a number of offs, including one which saw Williams miss the whole fourth day of track action, but still notched up 110 laps in total for the British team to bank solid data as he managed teething problems with the FW40.Stroll, who had only completed in single seaters for three years before graduating to F1, has the experienced hand of Massa as his reference point on the other side of the Williams garage but the 18-year-old doesn't want to lean too much on his team-mate.“I think mentor is the wrong word,” Stroll said. “He's here pushing for himself as much as anyone is pushing for themselves."I think it's just great to have him in the team, helping the team move forwards, bringing a lot of experience to the team and there's a lot definitely that I can pick up from him. Him and myself are going to help the team move forwards as much as possible.”Stroll says he has an honest and open relationship with Massa having first met the Brazilian when he was a Ferrari driver academy and is confident the pair can work together to help Williams climb the F1 grid in 2017.“It's great to have Felipe here. I know him from our days in Ferrari and he's an open guy, he's a team player,” he said. “He's an honest guy and that's kind of all you really ask for when you have a team-mate.“It's a positive spirit and a positive attitude in the team and everyone is really looking forward to the season and the rest of the tests, to get some more running.”