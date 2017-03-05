Toro Rosso tops 2017 F1 car vote

F1 »

5 March 2017
It might have been a tricky start to 2017 for Toro Rosso but Crash.net readers have voted the STR12 their favourite contender.
It might have been a tricky start to 2017 for Toro Rosso having completed the least amount of mileage in the opening pre-season test but Crash.net readers have voted the STR12 their favourite contender.

With a week of F1 team launches revealing the 2017 gird one by one Toro Rosso were the last team to unveil its car with a pit lane launch at Circuit de Catalunya on the evening before the first day of testing.

The Italian squad has refreshed its traditional purple and red livery with a blue, red and silver look which has clearly caught the eye having rocketed to the top of the reader vote early on before stretching clear.

Sauber's C36 claimed a respectable second place on the vote after unveiling its 2017 challenger first out of the F1 teams with its new gold trim as it celebrates 25 years in F1.

The biggest livery change came from McLaren with a papaya orange race livery for the newly-named MCL32 which despite splitting opinion has taken third on the list ahead of the yellow and black Renault RS17.

A small livery tweak to new boys Haas saw them rise to mid-table in fifth ahead of its second season in F1, while it was perhaps telling that the F1 teams which didn't incorporate significant changes to their racing livery from last year make up the bottom half of the results.

F1 Barcelona pre-season testing: Test 1 combined results

Defending F1 champions Mercedes claimed sixth ahead of front-running rivals Ferrari and Red Bull while the familiar Martini sponsored Williams livery sees the Grove-based only take ninth.

Propping up the list is Force India with its fork nose and shark fin which gained a mixed reception along with its unchanged livery from 2016.

Full results of the 2017 F1 car vote

1. Scuderia Toro Rosso STR12 744 votes
2. Sauber C36 634
3. McLaren-Honda MCL32 598
4. Renault RS17 452
5. Haas VF17 424
6. Mercedes W08 399
7. Ferrari SF70H 348
8. Red Bull RB13 256
9. Williams FW40 180
10. Force India VJM10 142


by Haydn Cobb

Daniil Kvyat (RUS) Scuderia Toro Rosso 28.02.2017.
02.03.2017 - Daniil Kvyat (RUS) Scuderia Toro Rosso STR12
Kimi Raikkonen (FIN) Ferrari SF70H. 02.03.2017.
Kimi Raikkonen (FIN) Ferrari SF70H. 02.03.2017.
Sergio Perez (MEX) Sahara Force India F1 VJM10. 02.03.2017.
Sergio Perez (MEX) Sahara Force India F1 VJM10. 02.03.2017.
Romain Grosjean (FRA) Haas F1 Team VF-17. 02.03.2017.
Antonio Giovinazzi (ITA) Sauber C36. 02.03.2017.
Valtteri Bottas (FIN) Mercedes AMG F1 W08. 02.03.2017.
Valtteri Bottas (FIN) Mercedes AMG F1 W08. 02.03.2017.
02.03.2017 - Max Verstappen (NED) Red Bull Racing RB13
02.03.2017 - Max Verstappen (NED) Red Bull Racing RB13
02.03.2017 - Kimi Raikkonen (FIN) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H
02.03.2017 - Kimi Raikkonen (FIN) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H
02.03.2017 - Nico Hulkenberg (GER) Renault Sport F1 Team RS17
02.03.2017 - Romain Grosjean (FRA) Haas F1 Team VF-17
Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing RB13. 02.03.2017.
Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing RB13. 02.03.2017.

