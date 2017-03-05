Toro Rosso tops 2017 F1 car vote

Full results of the 2017 F1 car vote

It might have been a tricky start to 2017 for Toro Rosso having completed the least amount of mileage in the opening pre-season test butreaders have voted the STR12 their favourite contender.With a week of F1 team launches revealing the 2017 gird one by one Toro Rosso were the last team to unveil its car with a pit lane launch at Circuit de Catalunya on the evening before the first day of testing.The Italian squad has refreshed its traditional purple and red livery with a blue, red and silver look which has clearly caught the eye having rocketed to the top of the reader vote early on before stretching clear.Sauber's C36 claimed a respectable second place on the vote after unveiling its 2017 challenger first out of the F1 teams with its new gold trim as it celebrates 25 years in F1.The biggest livery change came from McLaren with a papaya orange race livery for the newly-named MCL32 which despite splitting opinion has taken third on the list ahead of the yellow and black Renault RS17.A small livery tweak to new boys Haas saw them rise to mid-table in fifth ahead of its second season in F1, while it was perhaps telling that the F1 teams which didn't incorporate significant changes to their racing livery from last year make up the bottom half of the results.Defending F1 champions Mercedes claimed sixth ahead of front-running rivals Ferrari and Red Bull while the familiar Martini sponsored Williams livery sees the Grove-based only take ninth.Propping up the list is Force India with its fork nose and shark fin which gained a mixed reception along with its unchanged livery from 2016.1.744 votes2.6343.5984.4525.4246.3997.3488.2569.18010.142