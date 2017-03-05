Raikkonen calls for further Pirelli wet tyres tests

Kimi Raikkonen feels F1 need to give Pirelli further wet weather testing opportunities with its new wider and fatter 2017 tyres after being unconvinced by the artificial wet testing at Circuit de Catalunya on the final day of the first test.The Ferrari driver was one of only a handful of drivers to complete longer runs on both the full wets and intermediate tyres in Spain after the Barcelona track was soaked by water tankers at the start of both the morning and afternoon sessions on the last day.Raikkonen says he couldn't get a clear feeling with the rain tyres after limited running and wants F1 to give Pirelli more chances to test in real wet conditions.“It's very hard to say it from the few laps that we did,� Raikkonen said. “It's always hard when you have to wet the circuit to run rain tyres, it's not the same than when it really rains, so I don't know.“Hopefully at some point we get a bit more running and then, for Pirelli, they get more information. It's hard for them as well, because we haven't done any testing with those tyres and it's a bit tricky to make tyres when you haven't test them.“Let's see, we have to be patient with it and, when we'll have to use them we'll see how they are.�F1 organisers haven't scheduled any further artificial wet track tests for the second pre-season test next week and early weather forecasts predict the four days of track action to remain dry.