Mercedes, Red Bull unmoved by FIA suspension warnings

Both Mercedes and Red Bull are confident their trick suspension systems are within the limits of the FIA technical regulations for 2017 despite warnings from the governing body their designs could be banned.The debate sparked up after Ferrari wrote to the FIA late last year querying the legality of its own hydraulic suspension with the alternate aim of getting rule makers to take a closer look at its rivals' systems.The FIA responded with an open letter sent to all teams plus a copy of Ferrari's initial letter but after resolution talks broke down last month the governing body has sent out a technical directive to provide clarity on the issue.Mercedes and Red Bull were suspected to be finding the biggest gains with its trick suspension systems but both teams say they have been given the all clear from the FIA and are not concerned by any future problems.“The FIA appear to be happy with the way we've interpreted the rules. If anybody's got a problem with that they have the right to protest and then of course the stewards would look at it,” Red Bull team principal Christian Horner said. “We can only go on the advice we receive from the governing body and this isn't a new subject. All the feedback that we've had has been with no issue.”Mercedes chief Toto Wolff has echoed Horner's comments and feels the debate is nothing unusual compared to other seasons with teams looking for vital technical advantages over rivals.“There have been discussions around suspension legality. As far as Mercedes is concerned I'm very confident and comfortable with the situation,” Wolff said. “We know what the rules say and what you are allowed and not allowed to do. I think it is the usual kicking at the beginning of the season and it is not something that is worrying for us.”Horner also explained he holds no qualms against the debate started by Ferrari as he views it as each team looking to exploit any 'grey areas' in the complex technical regulations in F1, something he feels need clarifying by the FIA rather than the teams themselves.“Unfortunately it's a product of complicated regulations that creative engineers will always look to find solutions and performance from any area of the car,” Horner said. “When you have got regulations that are particularly complicated - and perhaps this is one of the faults with Formula 1 currently - inevitably there are shades of grey and it's in those shades of grey that engineers will work hard to exploit and also consume large amounts of money.”