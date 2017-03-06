New F1 cars ‘impressive’ but Brawn wants ‘fins’ addressed

Ross Brawn says he still wants to amend a 'few little hiccups' that have arisen as a result of the revised technical regulations though he does believe the revised cars represent an important step forward for the sport.The V6 Hybrid era has been met with a lukewarm response since its introduction in 2014, with purists bemoaning the lack of noise and the emphasis on frugality instead of being able to push the cars aggressively from start to finish.The tweaked regulations, which have focused primarily on the tyres and aerodynamics to improve lap times, have been designed to address these criticisms with drivers giving broadly positive feedback about the more physical driving experience and the increased downforce available to them.With fans also giving the new cars a thumbs up, Brawn is encouraged by the step in the right direction even if he admits there are still flaws – namely the ungainly 'fins' that emerged from the new designs – that he wishes to resolve soon.“I think as a racing car it looks more exciting,” he told the official F1channel. “I think the general proportions of the car are better. It's much faster, pretty impressive in the corners, and the drivers I have spoken to have told me that it's physically challenging, which is what was wanted.“As always with new regulations there are a few little hiccups. We've got the unpopular shark fins on the back. And I think in time we need to address those because part of the objective of the new rules was to produce more exciting looking cars, so we don't want to spoil it with bits that take away from that. But that's normal with new regulations.”With new owners Liberty Media taking an initial approach of 'watching and learning' during its first year in charge, Brawn suggests he will also allow the new regulations to settle initially but hints about reform to the much maligned decision-making process in the sport.“I think the only point I would make is let's say the process in which the rules are agreed,” he added “I think what I'd like to see in the future and where we want to play a part is in making sure the objectives are pretty clear to find and so what are the ideas and what are the objectives of these regulation changes.“If you're going to make a regulation change, what's the objective? And then making sure there's a process where those objectives are sure to be achieved.“And so what we are going to do within FOM is we are going to have our own capacities to judge those things so we're going to have a small group of engineers, a small group of specialists who can participate with the teams and help make sure we achieve those objectives and we have a better process behind the regulations."Valtteri Bottas' claimed the fastest lap time of the test with a 1min 19.705secs, already 2.2secs quicker than the pole winning lap of Nico Rosberg at last year's Spanish Grand Prix.