F1 »

New F1 cars ‘impressive’ but Brawn wants ‘fins’ addressed

6 March 2017
Ross Brawn is encouraged by F1's new era even if he admits 'little hiccups' - such as the 'fin' - will need to be addressed in time.
New F1 cars ‘impressive’ but Brawn wants ‘fins’ addressed
New F1 cars ‘impressive’ but Brawn wants ‘fins’ addressed
Ross Brawn says he still wants to amend a 'few little hiccups' that have arisen as a result of the revised technical regulations though he does believe the revised cars represent an important step forward for the sport.

The V6 Hybrid era has been met with a lukewarm response since its introduction in 2014, with purists bemoaning the lack of noise and the emphasis on frugality instead of being able to push the cars aggressively from start to finish.

The tweaked regulations, which have focused primarily on the tyres and aerodynamics to improve lap times, have been designed to address these criticisms with drivers giving broadly positive feedback about the more physical driving experience and the increased downforce available to them.

With fans also giving the new cars a thumbs up, Brawn is encouraged by the step in the right direction even if he admits there are still flaws – namely the ungainly 'fins' that emerged from the new designs – that he wishes to resolve soon.

“I think as a racing car it looks more exciting,” he told the official F1 YouTube channel. “I think the general proportions of the car are better. It's much faster, pretty impressive in the corners, and the drivers I have spoken to have told me that it's physically challenging, which is what was wanted.

“As always with new regulations there are a few little hiccups. We've got the unpopular shark fins on the back. And I think in time we need to address those because part of the objective of the new rules was to produce more exciting looking cars, so we don't want to spoil it with bits that take away from that. But that's normal with new regulations.”

With new owners Liberty Media taking an initial approach of 'watching and learning' during its first year in charge, Brawn suggests he will also allow the new regulations to settle initially but hints about reform to the much maligned decision-making process in the sport.

“I think the only point I would make is let's say the process in which the rules are agreed,” he added “I think what I'd like to see in the future and where we want to play a part is in making sure the objectives are pretty clear to find and so what are the ideas and what are the objectives of these regulation changes.

“If you're going to make a regulation change, what's the objective? And then making sure there's a process where those objectives are sure to be achieved.

“And so what we are going to do within FOM is we are going to have our own capacities to judge those things so we're going to have a small group of engineers, a small group of specialists who can participate with the teams and help make sure we achieve those objectives and we have a better process behind the regulations."

Valtteri Bottas' claimed the fastest lap time of the test with a 1min 19.705secs, already 2.2secs quicker than the pole winning lap of Nico Rosberg at last year's Spanish Grand Prix.

Tagged as: Ross Brawn , Valtteri Bottas
« Take me back to the F1 Homepage

Related Pictures

Click on relevant pic to enlarge
Ross Brawn (GBR) Managing Director, Motor Sports. 01.03.2017.
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08. 01.03.2017.
Pascal Wehrlein - Sauber F1 Team
Sergio Perez (MEX) Sahara Force India F1 VJM10. 02.03.2017.
Sergio Perez (MEX) Sahara Force India F1 VJM10. 02.03.2017.
Romain Grosjean (FRA) Haas F1 Team VF-17. 02.03.2017.
Valtteri Bottas (FIN) Mercedes AMG F1 W08. 02.03.2017.
Valtteri Bottas (FIN) Mercedes AMG F1 W08. 02.03.2017.
02.03.2017 - Nico Hulkenberg (GER) Renault Sport F1 Team RS17
02.03.2017 - Romain Grosjean (FRA) Haas F1 Team VF-17
Nico Hulkenberg (GER) Renault Sport F1 Team RS17. 02.03.2017.
Nico Hulkenberg (GER) Renault Sport F1 Team RS17. 02.03.2017.
Nico Hulkenberg (GER) Renault Sport F1 Team RS17. 02.03.2017.
Nico Hulkenberg (GER) Renault Sport F1 Team RS17. 02.03.2017.
Nico Hulkenberg (GER) Renault Sport F1 Team RS17. 02.03.2017.
Romain Grosjean (FRA) Haas F1 Team VF-17. 02.03.2017.
Romain Grosjean (FRA) Haas F1 Team VF-17. 02.03.2017.
Romain Grosjean (FRA) Haas F1 Team VF-17. 02.03.2017.

Join the conversation - Add your comment

Please login or register before adding your comments.

Although the administrators and moderators of this website will attempt to keep all objectionable comments off these pages, it is impossible for us to review all messages. All messages express the views of the poster, and neither Crash Media Group nor Crash.Net will be held responsible for the content of any message. We do not vouch for or warrant the accuracy, completeness or usefulness of any message, and are not responsible for the contents of any message. If you find a message objectionable, please contact us and inform us of the problem or use the [report] function next to the offending post. Any message that does not conform with the policy of this service can be edited or removed with immediate effect.



Related Stories

SITE MAP

© 1999 - 2017 Crash Media Group

The total or partial reproduction of text, photographs or illustrations is not permitted in any form.

 
 