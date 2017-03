Wehrlein given go-ahead for Sauber F1 test return

Update on @PWehrlein: We are pleased to inform that Pascal will be ready to hit the track with the #C36 tomorrow. #F1Testing pic.twitter.com/POAtQCaBUv — Sauber F1 Team (@SauberF1Team) March 6, 2017



Pascal Wehrlein will make his official Sauber debut this week after being given the go ahead by doctors to return to action for the second F1 pre-season test in Spain.The German was forced to delay his Sauber debut being advised to rest his injured back as a precaution following a sizeable accident and barrel roll during the Race of Champions event in January.Speaking from the sidelines at the start of testing, Wehrlein – who switches from Manor - had expected to be given the green light and played down the severity of the injury.“Just in the first few days which is normal after a crash but at the moment I have no pain. I feel fine and I am doing my training programme normally and I can't wait to go back into the car.”With Wehrlein out of action, it was up to new Ferrari reserve driver Antonio Giovinazzi to make his F1 test debut with the team alongside Marcus Ericsson, the IItalian completing 151 laps.A positive start to the year for Sauber, though it lost time early on in the test with a power unit change it still notched up the third greatest mileage over the course of the four days with a haul of 349 laps.