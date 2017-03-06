F1 »

F1 Testing: Wehrlein given go-ahead for Sauber F1 test return

6 March 2017
Pascal Wehrlein will make his Sauber debut this week after being given the green light to drive following his back injury.
Pascal Wehrlein will make his official Sauber debut this week after being given the go ahead by doctors to return to action for the second F1 pre-season test in Spain.

The German was forced to delay his Sauber debut being advised to rest his injured back as a precaution following a sizeable accident and barrel roll during the Race of Champions event in January.


