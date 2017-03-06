F1 »

F1 Australian GP: Engine expert Simon exits Honda

6 March 2017
Gilles Simon parts ways with the embattled Honda as the manufacturer faces another battle to improve reliability ahead of the 2017 F1 season.
Engine expert Simon exits Honda
F1 Australian GP: Engine expert Simon exits Honda
McLaren's pre-season preparations for the 2017 Formula 1 World Championship have been dealt another blow after leading engine expert Gilles Simon parted ways with embattled engine supplier Honda.

The Frenchman joined Honda in 2013 ahead of its return to the sport in partnership with McLaren in 2015 having enjoyed stints at Renault, Ferrari and governing body the FIA.

With Honda struggling for competitive pace or reliability since its comeback, Simon has now exited the team ahead of their third season in collaboration though no formal reason has been given as yet.

It comes as McLaren struggled for reliable form during the first week of F1 testing at the Circuit de Catalunya, in what was seen as a disappointing continuation for the issues that have dogged the ambitious project from the start.

Honda F1 boss Yusuke Hasegawa has since admitted he is 'worried' about the ongoing concerns ahead of the new season, though Eric Boullier says the McLaren MCL32 chassis is a competitive basis in isolation.

F1 testing resumes in Spain this week with four more days of testing before the season begins in Australia.

Tagged as: FIA , Ferrari , Mclaren , Honda , Formula 1 , Renault , Catalunya , gilles simon , Eric Boullier , yusuke hasegawa
« Take me back to the F1 Homepage

Related Pictures

Click on relevant pic to enlarge
Fernando Alonso (ESP) McLaren MCL32. 01.03.2017.
Pascal Wehrlein - Sauber F1 Team
Kimi Raikkonen (FIN) Ferrari SF70H. 02.03.2017.
Kimi Raikkonen (FIN) Ferrari SF70H. 02.03.2017.
Pirelli tyres. 02.03.2017.
Sergio Perez (MEX) Sahara Force India F1 VJM10. 02.03.2017.
Sergio Perez (MEX) Sahara Force India F1 VJM10. 02.03.2017.
Romain Grosjean (FRA) Haas F1 Team VF-17. 02.03.2017.
Antonio Giovinazzi (ITA) Sauber C36. 02.03.2017.
Valtteri Bottas (FIN) Mercedes AMG F1 W08. 02.03.2017.
Valtteri Bottas (FIN) Mercedes AMG F1 W08. 02.03.2017.
02.03.2017 - Max Verstappen (NED) Red Bull Racing RB13
02.03.2017 - Max Verstappen (NED) Red Bull Racing RB13
02.03.2017 - Kimi Raikkonen (FIN) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H
02.03.2017 - Kimi Raikkonen (FIN) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H
02.03.2017 - The circuit is artificially watered
02.03.2017 - The circuit is artificially watered
02.03.2017 - The circuit is artificially watered

Start the conversation - Add your comment

Please login or register before adding your comments.

Although the administrators and moderators of this website will attempt to keep all objectionable comments off these pages, it is impossible for us to review all messages. All messages express the views of the poster, and neither Crash Media Group nor Crash.Net will be held responsible for the content of any message. We do not vouch for or warrant the accuracy, completeness or usefulness of any message, and are not responsible for the contents of any message. If you find a message objectionable, please contact us and inform us of the problem or use the [report] function next to the offending post. Any message that does not conform with the policy of this service can be edited or removed with immediate effect.



Related Stories

SITE MAP

© 1999 - 2017 Crash Media Group

The total or partial reproduction of text, photographs or illustrations is not permitted in any form.

 
 