Engine expert Simon exits Honda

McLaren's pre-season preparations for the 2017 Formula 1 World Championship have been dealt another blow after leading engine expert Gilles Simon parted ways with embattled engine supplier Honda.The Frenchman joined Honda in 2013 ahead of its return to the sport in partnership with McLaren in 2015 having enjoyed stints at Renault, Ferrari and governing body the FIA.With Honda struggling for competitive pace or reliability since its comeback, Simon has now exited the team ahead of their third season in collaboration though no formal reason has been given as yet.It comes as McLaren struggled for reliable form during the first week of F1 testing at the Circuit de Catalunya, in what was seen as a disappointing continuation for the issues that have dogged the ambitious project from the start.Honda F1 boss Yusuke Hasegawa has since admitted he is 'worried' about the ongoing concerns ahead of the new season, though Eric Boullier says the McLaren MCL32 chassis is a competitive basis in isolation.F1 testing resumes in Spain this week with four more days of testing before the season begins in Australia.