LIVE: F1 Pre-season Test 2 - Day 1

7 March 2017
We're back at the Circuit de Catalunya for the second and final F1 pre-season test, with four more days on track before the Australian Grand Prix
We're back at the Circuit de Catalunya for the second and final F1 pre-season test, with four more days on track before the Australian Grand Prix

Crash.net is present for each of the remaining 4 days of the test bringing you LIVE updates throughout, with every red flag, every spin, every incident and every fast lap available to you.

We will bring results on the hour every hour, plus reaction from the drivers during and after each day... not to mention exclusive interviews.

F1 test 2 driver line-up:

Mercedes: Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas will split each day in half
Red Bull: Daniel Ricciardo (Tuesday and Thursday), Max Verstappen (Wednesday and Friday)
Ferrari: Sebastian Vettel (Tuesday and Thursday), Kimi Raikkonen (Wednesday and Friday)
Force India: Esteban Ocon (Tuesday and Thursday), Sergio Perez (Wednesday and Friday)
Williams: Felipe Massa (Tuesday and Thursday), Lance Stroll (Wednesday and Friday)
McLaren: Stoffel Vandoorne (Tuesday and Thursday), Fernando Alonso (Wednesday and Friday)
Toro Rosso: Daniil Kvyat (Tuesday and Thursday) and Carlos Sainz (Wednesday and Friday)
Haas: Kevin Magnussen (Tuesday and Thursday), Romain Grosjean (Wednesday and Friday)
Renault: Nico Hulkenberg and Jolyon Palmer will split all days
Sauber Pascal Wehrlein (Tuesday and Thursday), Marcus Ericsson (Wednesday and Friday)


Motorsport News in 30 seconds - 27th February 2017 por Crash_net


Daniil Kvyat (RUS) Scuderia Toro Rosso STR12. 01.03.2017.
Daniil Kvyat (RUS) Scuderia Toro Rosso STR12. 01.03.2017.
Nico Hulkenberg (GER) Renault Sport F1 Team RS17. 02.03.2017.
Stoffel Vandoorne (BEL) McLaren MCL32. 07.03.2017.
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08. 07.03.2017.
Esteban Ocon (FRA) Force India F1 07.03.2017.
Esteban Ocon (FRA) Sahara Force India F1 VJM10. 07.03.2017.
Esteban Ocon (FRA) Sahara Force India F1 VJM10. 07.03.2017.
Esteban Ocon (FRA) Sahara Force India F1 VJM10. 07.03.2017.
Esteban Ocon (FRA) Sahara Force India F1 VJM10. 07.03.2017.
Esteban Ocon (FRA) Sahara Force India F1 VJM10. 07.03.2017.
Mercedes AMG F1 W08 under wraps as it is pushed by mechanics in the pits. 07.03.2017.
Felipe Massa (BRA) Williams F1 Team 07.03.2017.
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08. 07.03.2017.
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08. 07.03.2017.
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08. 07.03.2017.
Jolyon Palmer (GBR) Renault Sport F1 Team RS17. 07.03.2017.
Jolyon Palmer (GBR) Renault Sport F1 Team RS17. 07.03.2017.

richard

March 07, 2017 2:27 PM

GlazingVegas: It's a good think Merc isn't asking Lewis to do an Ultra soft run as it would surely take the wind out of everyone's sail real quick. I say he would easily see 1:18 mid ..
but then, everyone else would put on ultra softs and lulu would be pushed down again!


