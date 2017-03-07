Massa on top for Williams as F1 testing resumes

Felipe Massa has given Williams a welcome boost at the start of the second F1 test in Spain by almost setting the fastest lap time of the pre-season thus far.With the final four days set to generate a clearer image of the hierarchy heading to the Australian Grand Prix opener, Massa was the eye-catching pace setter following four hours of running in the sunny climes of the Circuit de Catalunya.Stopping the clock at 1m 19.726s on the super-soft tyres, Massa was just 0.021s shy of Valtteri Bottas' benchmark time from last week though Pirelli predicts 1m 18s laps can be possible before the end of the test.Coming after Massa himself lost significant track time last week after rookie team-mate Lance Stroll's two damaging incidents, the Brazilian was a clear 0.174s ahead of Daniel Ricciardo, who enjoyed a rapid and trouble-free morning in the Red Bull, his 1m 19.900s lap set on super-soft tyres.After missing his time on track on Friday, Lewis Hamilton was back in the Mercedes W08 for a low key run to third quickest, with Sebastian Vettel similarly focusing on mileage with a mammoth 80 lap haul in the SF70H.Having only had a single day in the car himself, Esteban Ocon returned to the Force India VJM10 to go fifth quickest, ahead of Haas' Kevin Magnussen.Hampered by technical troubles throughout the first test, Toro Rosso and McLaren managed to get solid laps on the board courtesy of Daniil Kvyat and Stoffel Vandoorne, though the latter reportedly hit trouble having reached 34 laps.Despite this, it was a fairly trouble free start to the test for the ten teams, Renault the only outfit to lose significant running when Jolyon Palmer pitted after 15 laps and didn't return to the track before the chequered flag.It left the Briton – who is supposed to hand over to Nico Hulkenberg this afternoon – bottom of the timesheets, just behind Pascal Wehrlein, who made his belated Sauber debut following his return from injury.