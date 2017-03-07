McLaren-Honda halted as issues arise again

F1 »

7 March 2017
McLaren-Honda's hopes of hitting the ground running during the second week of F1 testing hit an almost immediate hurdle...
McLaren-Honda's hopes of making up for lost time at the start of the second F1 test have been dealt a blow after the MCL32 developed more technical issues on the first morning of action.

Persistent issues with the Honda power unit consigned the MCL32 to the garage for significant portions of the first test, leaving it with just 208 laps on the board after the four days.

However despite a bright start as the teams returned to track, Stoffel Vandoorne was back in the pit lane after 34 laps due to an electrical issue. A McLaren spokesperson confirmed the team is still investigating the problem as the drivers break for lunch.

McLaren wasn't the only team in trouble this morning with Jolyon Palmer managing just 15 laps before his Renault RS17 developed a sensor issue

tommytrojan1

March 07, 2017 1:06 PM

This is rapidly turning into a farce. I realise that this is only testing and we shouldn't read too much into it (the same thing we've all kept telling ourselves for the past three seasons since the return of Honda) and I sincerely hope I eat my words when the racing begins, but I hold little faith that McLaren will do anything of merit this year. Remember when they used to roll out a car about a week before the first race and straight out of the box it would be up to speed? I do. Sadly, no more. Honda should go, and Mclaren need to sort out a new engine supplier - NOW.

Vincero

March 07, 2017 1:14 PM
Last Edited 1 hour 17 minutes ago

Normally I'd assume they dyno tested (to the point of doing some race simulations under hard conditions) both the engine and ERS systems before putting it all in the car and running it... but I'm starting to wonder. I guess its a bit of a question as to how much of a rush job it has been changing the engine - Renault and Ferrari for example has spent a long time trying to improve their engines from 3 years ago and butting their heads against the limits imposed by the token system (which as a concept wasn't a terrible idea, but restricted development too much) and also likely penning complete replacements. Honda on the other hand have spent a lot of time flogging their dead horse from 2015 and I doubt they have had as much thought towards complete replacement until now. Honda started off a year behind but they would have been expected to have caught that up - not remained effectively 1 year behind still.


