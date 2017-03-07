McLaren-Honda halted as issues arise again

TAP HERE for LIVE text commentary of the first pre-season F1 test of 2017
McLaren-Honda's hopes of making up for lost time at the start of the second F1 test have been dealt a blow after the MCL32 developed more technical issues on the first morning of action.
Persistent issues with the Honda power unit consigned the MCL32 to the garage for significant portions of the first test, leaving it with just 208 laps on the board after the four days.
However despite a bright start as the teams returned to track, Stoffel Vandoorne was back in the pit lane after 34 laps due to an electrical issue. A McLaren spokesperson confirmed the team is still investigating the problem as the drivers break for lunch.
McLaren wasn't the only team in trouble this morning with Jolyon Palmer managing just 15 laps before his Renault RS17 developed a sensor issue
