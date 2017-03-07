McLaren-Honda halted as issues arise again

This is rapidly turning into a farce. I realise that this is only testing and we shouldn't read too much into it (the same thing we've all kept telling ourselves for the past three seasons since the return of Honda) and I sincerely hope I eat my words when the racing begins, but I hold little faith that McLaren will do anything of merit this year. Remember when they used to roll out a car about a week before the first race and straight out of the box it would be up to speed? I do. Sadly, no more. Honda should go, and Mclaren need to sort out a new engine supplier - NOW.

Vincero March 07, 2017 1:14 PM

Last Edited 1 hour 17 minutes ago March 07, 2017 1:14 PM

Normally I'd assume they dyno tested (to the point of doing some race simulations under hard conditions) both the engine and ERS systems before putting it all in the car and running it... but I'm starting to wonder. I guess its a bit of a question as to how much of a rush job it has been changing the engine - Renault and Ferrari for example has spent a long time trying to improve their engines from 3 years ago and butting their heads against the limits imposed by the token system (which as a concept wasn't a terrible idea, but restricted development too much) and also likely penning complete replacements. Honda on the other hand have spent a lot of time flogging their dead horse from 2015 and I doubt they have had as much thought towards complete replacement until now. Honda started off a year behind but they would have been expected to have caught that up - not remained effectively 1 year behind still.