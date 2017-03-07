McLaren–Honda relationship under ‘maximum’ strain – Boullier

McLaren racing director Eric Boullier has admitted the F1 team's relationship with Honda is experiencing 'maximum' strain amidst ongoing technical issues with the MCL32.A collaboration dogged with reliability issues since Honda returned to the sport in 2015 to supply engines to McLaren, the team's preparation for the 2017 F1 season received another setback as electrical problems halted it at the beginning of the second pre-season testWith Honda forced to change its power unit again, pressure is once more mounting on the Japanese firm to get on top of the problems that have prevented McLaren from making significant strides with its otherwise well-received package.Indeed, though Boullier has always maintained McLaren and Honda are working closely together, he says the responsibility remains with its partner and that the issues are taking a toll on the relationship.“Maximum,” Boullier responded when asked whether there was strain on the relationship. “But obviously we are in Formula 1, we are racing and we have to perform, so the pressure is obviously huge.“We put the maximum pressure on all of our relationship with Honda and the same from them. We can't put a foot wrong, we need to be able to deliver the best car as well, so this is both sides.”“For the race obviously a lot of it is in the hands of Honda to make sure they investigate properly, they address it properly and we have to rely on our partners that they will do it and we believe they will do it.“Well it's always [the problems] been in their court because we are partners but they are responsible for the engine part and we are for the chassis part.“We have a special relationship obviously, it's like a work's team so we are very much involved in both organizations and any support we can bring we will. So if we can do more, we will do more. But I don't want any distractions from the chassis program as well.”Despite this, Boullier reiterated there is no suggestion McLaren will consider exiting its long-term with Honda.“We have a contract in place and actually normally it's seven years in every marriage or relationship, not three! No, we don't even think about it. There is a solid contract between us, a long-term contract and obviously we want to build on it even if it's not the ideal times yet.”Stoffel Vandoorne completed 34 laps before he was halted by an electrical problem that necessitated a power unit change.Though Honda denied reports it has already made six changes of engine since F1 testing began, it would not reveal the exact number.Fernando Alonso resumes testing for the team on Tuesday.