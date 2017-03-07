F1 »

F1 Testing: Williams back on track and on top of the timesheets

7 March 2017
Felipe Massa puts Williams' troubled start to F1 testing behind him by topping the timesheets in the FW40, ahead of Daniel Ricciardo.
Felipe Massa has ended the first day of the second F1 pre-season test with the fastest lap time as he quickly made up for lost time following an interrupted start to its 2017 preparations.

The Brazilian driver – who is 'returning' to F1 having intended to retire at the end of last season – was in fine form at the wheel of the FW40 ahead of the lunch break to pump in a 1m 19.726secs using the soft tyres, just 0.021secs shy of former team-mate Valtteri Bottas' benchmark lap from last week.

Only Massa's second day in the car this pre-season after Williams was forced to scrap almost two days of running when Lance Stroll damaged the FW40, the Brazilian – along with Sebastian Vettel - was also the busiest driver on course as he notched up a mammoth 168 laps

With three drivers cracking the 1m 20secs barrier today, Daniel Ricciardo revealed more of Red Bull's potential form with the RB13 by setting a 1min 19.900secs lap on the ultra-soft, while Sebastian Vettel was just 0.006s slower in the Ferrari SF70H.

Lewis Hamilton led Valtteri Bottas in fourth and fifth respectively as the team-mates shared the W08 once again on an otherwise low key day for the reigning champions, ahead of their 'junior' associate Esteban Ocon in the Force India.

After missing most of the morning with sensor issues on the RS17, Renault returned to track and again demonstrated noteworthy pace with Nico Hulkenberg in seventh, ahead of Kevin Magnussen in the Haas.

Following a troubled start to testing, Daniil Kvyat completed a strong 83 lap haul for Toro Rosso, while Stoffel Vandoorne recovered to 80 laps after getting back on track in the McLaren-Honda.

Making his official Sauber debut, Pascal Wehrlein only drove the C36 in the morning but managed to out-pace Marcus Ericsson, three tenths faster than his new team-mate.


