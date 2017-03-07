Hamilton: Ferrari could be favourites, Williams due comeback

Lewis Hamilton feels Ferrari should be seen as potential early favourites for top spot honours in 2017 alongside Mercedes and Red Bull but has pointed to Williams as a team who could return as a front-runners.
The Mercedes driver resumed F1 pre-season testing this morning for Mercedes but endured limited running due to a damaged floor on his W08.
Having notched up 49 laps with a best time of 1m 20.456s
the three-time F1 world champion says he never found the sweet spot today but was content with the miles piled up building towards the season opener in Australia later this month.
When quizzed about who he sees at the top of the pecking order, Hamilton picked out Ferrari as possible rivals to Mercedes at the start of the season and the team the defending champions must pay most attention to from its pre-season test times.
“I think Ferrari are possibly the favourites. We can't take our eyes off them,” Hamilton said. “They've done such a good job at the moment and Red Bull look like they've gone quite quick as well today so we shall see over the next days and most importantly in the next weeks. I think it's going to be close at the first race, that's for sure.”
Hamilton also feels Williams should be a team which could threaten the top three having topped the opening day of the second test, with Felipe Massa notching up a top time of 1m 19.726s – less than one-tenth off Bottas's opening test timesheet topper – as the Brazilian set an impressive 168 laps which was equalled by Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel.
“I hope, particularly Williams, they come back,” he said. “That would be amazing. Williams have had a serious dip for so many years.
“They've been coming back strong the last few years and I really hope they are fighting with us -- that would be amazing for the sport to see more top teams fighting and particularly iconic teams.”