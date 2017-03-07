Ricciardo: Red Bull coming alive more in F1 testing

div>Red Bull was thought to be keeping its cards close to its chest through the first week and the launch of its new car, the RB13, with most expecting to see a heavily revised chassis come the opening race of the year in Australia.While Ricciardo confirmed there was more to come from the team prior to the Melbourne season-opener, he insisted there was no magic chunk of pace that would be discovered overnight.“At the moment there is no big secret or anything. We are not holding two seconds in our pocket, but we definitely feel that we can still get more out of the car,” Ricciardo said. “But I think probably everyone can. Hopefully not Williams, hopefully that was their best today. Ferrari and Mercedes can probably still get more out of theirs. So once that all happens we will see.“It is looking alright. It is now my third day in the car, and I would say day one to day two, and then day two to day three, I am getting happier with the car.”to follow @CRASH_F1 for the trackside updates