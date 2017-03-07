Ricciardo: Red Bull coming alive more in F1 testing

Tap here for the final timesheet on the opening day of the second F1 pre-season test
Daniel Ricciardo says there is still much more to come from Red Bull through Formula 1's pre-season running in Barcelona despite posting the team's fastest time of testing on Tuesday.
Red Bull spent the opening four-day test at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya focusing on reliability before shifting attention to performance this week.
Ricciardo finished the day second with a best lap of 1m 19.900s, less than half a second shy of the fastest pre-season time and two-tenths off Felipe Massa's leading time on Tuesday.
“We were able to start doing some better, more targeted performance runs today. So that was all going pretty well,” Ricciardo explained.
“Then we tried the super-soft, ultra-soft, and ultimately my best time was on the ultra-soft, but it was not much quicker than the soft. So we learned something from that, but sure we expected that to be quicker straight out of the box.
“Generally we are happy with what we got this morning. In terms of where we were last week, I feel that the car is starting to come alive more. Then more longer runs this afternoon. We only got a few in there but it was enough to know how the tyres are going after a few laps.”
Red Bull was thought to be keeping its cards close to its chest through the first week and the launch of its new car, the RB13, with most expecting to see a heavily revised chassis come the opening race of the year in Australia.
While Ricciardo confirmed there was more to come from the team prior to the Melbourne season-opener, he insisted there was no magic chunk of pace that would be discovered overnight.
“At the moment there is no big secret or anything. We are not holding two seconds in our pocket, but we definitely feel that we can still get more out of the car,” Ricciardo said. “But I think probably everyone can. Hopefully not Williams, hopefully that was their best today. Ferrari and Mercedes can probably still get more out of theirs. So once that all happens we will see.
“It is looking alright. It is now my third day in the car, and I would say day one to day two, and then day two to day three, I am getting happier with the car.”
