Bottas: Mercedes can’t underestimate rivals

7 March 2017
Valtteri Bottas has warned against complacency in the Mercedes ranks despite feeling it is still early days in pre-season testing.
Valtteri Bottas has warned against complacency in the Mercedes ranks despite feeling it is still early days in pre-season testing and says Ferrari and Red Bull remain its biggest rivals.

After Lewis Hamilton named Ferrari as possible favourites for 2017, Bottas refused to be drawn to any similar predictions but felt Mercedes couldn't simply dismiss its rivals having been impressed by their pre-season pace at Circuit de Catalunya-Barcelona.

“We haven't yet got to the point where we want to be but there's plenty of time before Melbourne,” Bottas said. “For sure they [Ferrari] are strong, we shouldn't underestimate them or even Red Bull. Ferrari seems to be consistent and fast so we definitively need to work hard.”

Mercedes banked another healthy number of miles with its W08, with Bottas notching up 86 laps and Hamilton 49, but the Finnish driver feels the defending F1 world champions are nowhere near to finished article with three days of testing remaining before heading to the 2017 season opener in Australia.


“There's always work to do with new cars, but we're learning a lot every day,” he said. “We're still evaluating all the upgrades, seeing what's good and what we need to improve, so it was an interesting day.

“The preparation with the team has been good, last week was very valuable for me but it's definitively a very steep learning curve. I feel I'm still learning, working better with the team all the time, so I feel good.”

by Haydn Cobb

