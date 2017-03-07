Renault needs clean finish to F1 testing - Hulkenberg

Renault Formula 1 driver Nico Hulkenberg says the team will be able to complete all of its primary targets for pre-season testing so long as it enjoys three clean days to round out pre-season.Renault has encountered a number of issues through testing, with the most recent problem arising on Tuesday morning when the team was forced to change the power unit on Jolyon Palmer's car as a precaution.Hulkenberg took over for the afternoon and completed 58 laps, and explained how Renault remained focused on completing its set programme in testing instead of chasing outright performance compared to its rivals.“We still have a big to-do list and that's the big focus and priority right now. Where we stand even at the end of this week doesn't really matter so much,” Hulkenberg said.“We'll see and learn it anyway in Melbourne, but from there onwards it's a long year. We'll plug away and work from where we are.“Last week we didn't get all the things done that we wanted to, so we still had quite a few carry-over items from last week which we picked up today and especially in the afternoon. More of that pretty much in the next couple of days.”Hulkenberg said that Renault needs three clean days to round out testing if it is to get through its to-do list, although he stressed that it would always have new items added.“I think that we'll pretty much get through the list but the list, there are always new things added and you're learning new things as you go,” Hulkenberg said.“In this sport that's a never-ending story with the engineers and the millions of options that we have with setups and so on. I think if we have no hiccups from here then everything will be OK.”As well as dealing with the challenge of a new car following the regulation shift for 2017, Hulkenberg is also working with a new team after moving to Renault from Force India.While the German feels that a period of acclimatisation is inevitable, he feels that he has settled in well at Enstone.“There are a lot of changes basically, a lot of new things. New people, new working environment and all these things take time to get used to them and bed in and get to know each other,” Hulkenberg said.“But with regards to that, I feel that we are already setup pretty well. Working together with the guys is already working quite OK. Race weekend of course is always still a little bit different, but so far it's going well.”