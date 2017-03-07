Sauber eases Wehrlein back on F1 return

Sauber made a late call to give Pascal Wehrlein half a day driving its C36 on the opening day of the second F1 pre-season test on his return from a back injury.The former Manor driver suffered a dramatic off at this January's Race of Champions in Miami and sustained a back injury which ruled him out of the opening pre-season test under medical advice.Wehrlein made his F1 comeback on the first day of the second pre-season test at Circuit de Catalunya-Barcelona but was constrained to only a half-day by Sauber in order not to aggravate the injury.“We decided this morning to only do a half day because we wanted to do 140 laps and it was my first day back in the car,” Wehrlein said. “We didn't know how my back would do so we changed the plan to a half day to see how my back is doing as well as getting used to the car and the forces.“I will be back for another half day tomorrow then we will see. These things can change quite quickly.”