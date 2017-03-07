Sauber eases Wehrlein back on F1 return

Sauber made a late call to give Pascal Wehrlein half a day driving its C36 on the opening day of the second F1 pre-season test on his return from a back injury.
The former Manor driver suffered a dramatic off at this January's Race of Champions in Miami and sustained a back injury which ruled him out of the opening pre-season test under medical advice.
Wehrlein made his F1 comeback on the first day of the second pre-season test at Circuit de Catalunya-Barcelona but was constrained to only a half-day by Sauber in order not to aggravate the injury.
“We decided this morning to only do a half day because we wanted to do 140 laps and it was my first day back in the car,” Wehrlein said. “We didn't know how my back would do so we changed the plan to a half day to see how my back is doing as well as getting used to the car and the forces.
“I will be back for another half day tomorrow then we will see. These things can change quite quickly.”
The German driver, who completed 47 laps on the opening day with a best time of 1m 22.537s, is confident he could complete a full race distance if the 2017 season opener was tomorrow but admits it may take a couple of races to get back to full fitness.
“I think in terms of my own level I will be back soon,” he said. “The first race will be quite tough and also the second because everything is new: new team, new engine, new tyres, new regulations and I lost two days of testing.
“In the beginning I will lack something but I will catch up quite quickly and then after a few races I will be back where I should be.”
Wehrlein was replaced by Antonio Giovinazzi for the opening pre-season F1 test at Sauber, while Marcus Ericsson has been retained by the Swiss team for 2017.
