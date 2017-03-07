F1 »

F1 Pre-season Test: Massa ‘so happy’ as Williams recovers lost laps

7 March 2017
Felipe Massa goes a long way to making up for Williams' lost time as he pumps in 168 laps, including the fastest of the day.
Massa ‘so happy’ as Williams recovers lost laps
F1 Pre-season Test: Massa ‘so happy’ as Williams recovers lost laps
Felipe Massa has paid tribute to his Williams team after recovering a significant portion of their lost mileage with an eye-catching turn on the first day of the second F1 pre-season test.

The Brazilian had only managed a single day in the FW40 after two crashes for Lance Stroll lost Williams almost two days of track time to make necessary repairs, leaving him with only limited opportunity to get acquainted with the revised machine.

Nevertheless, the 11-time race winner's experience told as he hit the ground running on the fifth of eight testing days, completing a mammoth 168 laps and setting the fastest time of the day with a 1min 19.726s.

Praising the team for getting the car fixed and ensuring it was reliable after relatively little track time, Massa says he was 'happy with everything' he saw today.

“To do 168 laps is definitely fantastic. First of all for the job that the team have done, the reliability, also for us to understand anything about the car, the set-up, the tyres. From the short run, from the long run.

“I did a race distance this afternoon so I am so happy for the day, because I remember I did another day with 168 laps in my career here, so it's definitely a positive. I think we will see where we are in Australia but it's always nice to finish a day so positive like today.”

Lewis Hamilton calls on F1 to make changes… so are these the solutions to F1's problems?

Impressed by the raw pace of the Williams FW40, though Massa laughs off the suggestion the team could cause an upset in 2017, he is already anticipating podiums.

“I don't think we are in the same level as Mercedes. But I think if we can fight, and have a great fight and maybe fighting for podiums it's definitely a great night. We need to wait and see in Australia.”


Motorsport News in 30 seconds: 7th March 2017 por Crash_netdiv>

Tagged as: Williams , Lewis Hamilton , Mercedes , Felipe Massa , Lance Stroll
« Take me back to the F1 Homepage

Related Pictures

Click on relevant pic to enlarge
Felipe Massa (BRA) Williams FW40. 07.03.2017.
Mercedes logo. 07.03.2017.
Felipe Massa (BRA) Williams FW40. 07.03.2017.
Felipe Massa (BRA) Williams FW40. 07.03.2017.
Felipe Massa (BRA) Williams FW40. 07.03.2017.
Felipe Massa (BRA) Williams FW40. 07.03.2017.
Felipe Massa (BRA) Williams. 07.03.2017.
Felipe Massa (BRA) Williams. 07.03.2017.
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08. 07.03.2017.
Valtteri Bottas (FIN) Mercedes AMG F1 W08. 07.03.2017.
Valtteri Bottas (FIN) Mercedes AMG F1 W08. 07.03.2017.
Valtteri Bottas (FIN) Mercedes AMG F1 W08. 07.03.2017.
Valtteri Bottas (FIN) Mercedes AMG F1 W08 locks up under braking. 07.03.2017.
Valtteri Bottas (FIN) Mercedes AMG F1 W08. 07.03.2017.
Felipe Massa (BRA) Williams F1 Team 07.03.2017.
Felipe Massa (BRA) Williams F1 Team 07.03.2017.
Valtteri Bottas (FIN) Mercedes AMG F1 07.03.2017.
Valtteri Bottas (FIN) Mercedes AMG F1 07.03.2017.

Start the conversation - Add your comment

Please login or register before adding your comments.

Although the administrators and moderators of this website will attempt to keep all objectionable comments off these pages, it is impossible for us to review all messages. All messages express the views of the poster, and neither Crash Media Group nor Crash.Net will be held responsible for the content of any message. We do not vouch for or warrant the accuracy, completeness or usefulness of any message, and are not responsible for the contents of any message. If you find a message objectionable, please contact us and inform us of the problem or use the [report] function next to the offending post. Any message that does not conform with the policy of this service can be edited or removed with immediate effect.



Related Stories

SITE MAP

© 1999 - 2017 Crash Media Group

The total or partial reproduction of text, photographs or illustrations is not permitted in any form.

 
 