F1 »

Wehrlein reveals why he accepts Mercedes drive decision

8 March 2017
Pascal Wehrlein reveals why he accepts Mercedes' decision not to select him to replace Nico Rosberg in the title-winning F1 team.
Wehrlein reveals why he accepts Mercedes drive decision
Wehrlein reveals why he accepts Mercedes drive decision
LIVE text commentary of the first pre-season F1 test of 2017

Pascal Wehrlein says he accepts Mercedes' decision not to promote him to a full factory drive in 2017 after controversially losing out to Valtteri Bottas in the race to replace Nico Rosberg at the title winning team.

The Mercedes development driver was considered a strong candidate to join Mercedes when Nico Rosberg unexpectedly quit the sport days after winning the F1 world title.

However, Mercedes would eventually opt for the more experienced Bottas to join Lewis Hamilton, leaving Wehrlein to move to Sauber for his second season in the sport.

While the decision drew some criticism for the perceived rejection of one of its own protégés – particularly in light of Max Verstappen's immense success at Red Bull -, Wehrlein himself says he is understands the motivation behind the decision, conceding he is still to find the limit of his abilities.

HAVE YOUR SAY: Are these the solutions to F1's problems?

“I knew I would be one of the candidates, one of the possible drivers, but I didn't focus on that. He [Toto] explained we think it would be good to have more experience for you, one year is not enough, especially in the second year drivers are always making big progress. When you might not have enough experience it is not enough.

“I think Mercedes wants to have a ready and perfect driver and at their limit. At the moment I am not at my limit, I could be with experience, that is clear.”

Though Wehrlein wouldn't discount himself as a title contender had he been given a chance with Mercedes this year, he accepts he the team cannot afford mistakes when fighting for championships.

“With one year of experience you are not at your limit and you will do some mistakes,” he continued. “Sometimes you will go in the wrong direction with the set-up because you lack experience. If you have five years of knowledge and experience, or even more, the mistakes are a lot less than with one year.”

Mercedes decision not to promote Wehrlein came after he was also snubbed in favour of fellow junior and former Manor team-mate Esteban Ocon for the available Force India drive.

Wehrlein made his Sauber track debut on Tuesday after recovering from a back injury sustained in an accident during the Race of Champions.

LIVE text commentary of the first pre-season F1 test of 2017


Motorsport News in 30 seconds: 7th March 2017 por Crash_netdiv>

Tagged as: Lewis Hamilton , Mercedes , Red Bull Racing , Nico Rosberg , manor , Force India F1 , Valtteri Bottas , Sauber , Max Verstappen , pascal wehrlein , esteban ocon
« Take me back to the F1 Homepage

Related Pictures

Click on relevant pic to enlarge
Pascal Wehrlein - Sauber F1 Team
Pascal Wehrlein (GER) Sauber F1 Team. 08.03.2017.
Mercedes AMG F1 W08 engine cover T-Wing. 08.03.2017.
Nico Hulkenberg (GER) Renault Sport F1 Team RS17. 08.03.2017.
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08. 08.03.2017.
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08. 08.03.2017.
Marcus Ericsson (SWE) Sauber C36. 08.03.2017.
Sergio Perez (MEX) Sahara Force India F1 VJM10. 08.03.2017.
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08. 08.03.2017.
Marcus Ericsson (SWE) Sauber C36. 08.03.2017.
Valtteri Bottas (FIN) Mercedes AMG F1 W08. 08.03.2017.
Toto Wolff (GER) Mercedes AMG F1 Shareholder and Executive Director. 08.03.2017.
Toto Wolff (GER) Mercedes AMG F1 Shareholder and Executive Director. 08.03.2017.
Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing RB13. 08.03.2017.
Sergio Perez (MEX) Sahara Force India F1 VJM10. 08.03.2017.
Sergio Perez (MEX) Sahara Force India F1 VJM10. 08.03.2017.
Niki Lauda (AUT) Mercedes Non-Executive Chairman. 08.03.2017.
Nico Hulkenberg (GER) Renault Sport F1 Team RS17 pushed back by mechanics in the pits. 08.03.2017.

Join the conversation - Add your comment

Please login or register before adding your comments.

Although the administrators and moderators of this website will attempt to keep all objectionable comments off these pages, it is impossible for us to review all messages. All messages express the views of the poster, and neither Crash Media Group nor Crash.Net will be held responsible for the content of any message. We do not vouch for or warrant the accuracy, completeness or usefulness of any message, and are not responsible for the contents of any message. If you find a message objectionable, please contact us and inform us of the problem or use the [report] function next to the offending post. Any message that does not conform with the policy of this service can be edited or removed with immediate effect.


Oli

March 08, 2017 1:52 PM
Last Edited 1 hour 12 minutes ago

Yeah yeah Pascal, drivers with only one year experience in F1 can have it really tough. Look at how much Hamilton and Verstappen struggled in their second seasons.... Bottom line, you're not as good as you think you are.


Related Stories

SITE MAP

© 1999 - 2017 Crash Media Group

The total or partial reproduction of text, photographs or illustrations is not permitted in any form.

 
 