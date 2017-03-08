Wehrlein reveals why he accepts Mercedes drive decision

Pascal Wehrlein says he accepts Mercedes' decision not to promote him to a full factory drive in 2017 after controversially losing out to Valtteri Bottas in the race to replace Nico Rosberg at the title winning team.The Mercedes development driver was considered a strong candidate to join Mercedes when Nico Rosberg unexpectedly quit the sport days after winning the F1 world title.However, Mercedes would eventually opt for the more experienced Bottas to join Lewis Hamilton, leaving Wehrlein to move to Sauber for his second season in the sport.While the decision drew some criticism for the perceived rejection of one of its own protégés – particularly in light of Max Verstappen's immense success at Red Bull -, Wehrlein himself says he is understands the motivation behind the decision, conceding he is still to find the limit of his abilities.“I knew I would be one of the candidates, one of the possible drivers, but I didn't focus on that. He [Toto] explained we think it would be good to have more experience for you, one year is not enough, especially in the second year drivers are always making big progress. When you might not have enough experience it is not enough.“I think Mercedes wants to have a ready and perfect driver and at their limit. At the moment I am not at my limit, I could be with experience, that is clear.”Though Wehrlein wouldn't discount himself as a title contender had he been given a chance with Mercedes this year, he accepts he the team cannot afford mistakes when fighting for championships.“With one year of experience you are not at your limit and you will do some mistakes,” he continued. “Sometimes you will go in the wrong direction with the set-up because you lack experience. If you have five years of knowledge and experience, or even more, the mistakes are a lot less than with one year.”Mercedes decision not to promote Wehrlein came after he was also snubbed in favour of fellow junior and former Manor team-mate Esteban Ocon for the available Force India drive.Wehrlein made his Sauber track debut on Tuesday after recovering from a back injury sustained in an accident during the Race of Champions.